Exclusive – Donald Trump Jr.: Democrat ‘Policies Are So Insane’ They Are ‘Losing Their People’

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, told Breitbart News exclusively here that Democrats are “losing their people” ahead of the 2024 election because the policies they have pursued are “so insane.”

Trump Jr. sat down with Breitbart News before his speech for an exclusive interview on Monday night backstage at Turning Point Action’s Restoring National Confidence summit here at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

Trump Jr., who’s also emerged as a top surrogate for his father’s campaign, said the radical left got a “big head start” against conservatives when it comes to the machinery of turning out voters and the nuts-and-bolts of winning elections. But, he argued, because the Democrats have embraced ideas he called “insane” the GOP has a fighting chance to win against them.

“The reality is this. The Democrat party policies are so insane that they’re losing their people. If they were reasonable, if they were rational, if they weren’t trying to sterilize three-year-olds without parental consent, it would be a much harder battle,” Trump Jr. said. “They are funded five to ten times more than we are. Everyone is an activist. There’s no consequence to being even the most radical leftist activist these days. They have the help of trillion-dollar institutions. They have big tech and the mainstream media. We have some serious obstacles we need to surmount but people now see it and they feel it. You can’t cover it up with noise or suppression. The economy, the inflation, the wars—everything is so ridiculous. The invasion at our southern border. Everything is so in people’s faces that it’s sort of—people who were politically agnostic, who sat on the sidelines and perhaps didn’t turn up to vote, they’re going ‘oh my god, I get it now.’”

About the left and Democrats, Trump Jr. told Breitbart News that they are “extremely organized, they’re extremely vicious, and they don’t care about rules or decorum or decency.”

“They will do anything they can to win and we’ve got to play the same game,” Trump Jr. said.

On that note, that’s the actual point of this conference that Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point Action organized here. This two-day event, preceding the Republican National Committee’s winter meetings later this week in the very same Sin City, has been designed by organizers to arm local Republican chairs from 75 of the top 100 battleground counties with key data and tactics to ensure conservatives win in November. As Breitbart News reported on Monday evening, Turning Point Action identified 4.5 million so-called “disengaged” GOP voters—Republicans who did not vote in 2016 or 2020—across the 10 top battleground states. The group provided state-specific and county-specific—down to the precinct level—data on these voters to turn out in November to the GOP officials from around the country gathered here this week. In states such as Georgia or Arizona or Wisconsin, the numbers are so profound that the margin of difference between Trump and Democrat President Joe Biden’s final vote totals would be easily met if just a fraction of those disengaged Republican voters were turned out in 2024.

“I love that people are stepping up to do this,” Trump Jr. told Breitbart News. “I’ve been in this fight for a long time. It’s sort of become my de facto job because I actually believe in this stuff. The institutions on the conservative side, they don’t fight the same way the left does. So it’s great to see organizations like Turning Point actually do that and actually step up and fill in some of those voids, mobilize those voices, and go get those voters. People always ask me, whether it’s daily on the Q&A in my podcast, or whatever it may be, ‘what can we do?’ This is exactly what we need to be doing. There needs to be that sort of grassroots activism to get people going. We need to use that to push the more established institutions into doing the same type of activism because they’re lacking. But I love to see that Charlie and the whole team at Turning Point Action is doing that because we need it.”

After Trump Jr.’s interview with Breitbart News, he took the stage to address the audience here—a speech that got a very warm reception from the activists assembled. Here are some highlights from the Trump Jr. speech to the Turning Point Action event:

Mitch McConnell calls funding Ukraine the top priority for Republicans. So I took a survey of the audience at today's Turning Point event and asked everyone in the crowd to raise their hand if funding Ukraine was a top 10 priority to them. Watch the response I got for yourself! pic.twitter.com/Ht5UhTSs0V — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 30, 2024

You wouldn't get in an Uber if it was driven by Joe Biden! pic.twitter.com/vltwS978Nr — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 30, 2024

Don Jr rips James Lankford for working with Democrats to pass a mass amnesty/Ukraine bailout bill. "They will bankrupt this country for Ukraine." pic.twitter.com/pbUJygI5QG — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) January 30, 2024

Asked if he thinks enough is being done by groups like Turning Point Action and others to make enough of a difference to change the result in November this year from the 2020 election, Trump Jr. said he hopes so.

“I certainly hope so. Nothing is going to happen unless we’re out there doing these things,” Trump Jr. said. “I’ve been talking about that. I’ve been doing these grassroots things with groups like this since literally 2015 when I figured it out and when I saw how effective they could be when not just catering to the Washington DC donor class. This is what they’re doing here at Turning Point. That’s critical. We’ve ceded every major institution, political, governmental, pop culture, academia—because they had a ground up sort of activism. They took on everything from the bottom up and sort of took over all the positions. We have to start doing the same thing. Not just the presidency and Senate seats, we have to start from school boards and work our way up and that’s how we win by getting everyone into the game.”

Part of what’s happening here at this Turning Point Action event, too, is it is designed as a criticism of the Republican National Committee which is holding its winter meetings also in Las Vegas later this week. Both this event—Restoring National Confidence—and the Republican National Committee share the same acronym, RNC, which is no accident per Turning Point Action’s team. At an early Monday morning presentation where Arizona’s RNC national committeeman Tyler Bowyer—a Turning Point Action activist who helped organize the two days of presentation—was taking questions from the audience when a local GOP chair from Florida said she had never in years of being a chair learned as much as she did in the first hour of this event about these matters. Asked about that, Trump Jr. said it’s “scary” and that the right needs to wake up and start fighting like the left does.

“It is scary. We’ve been playing the game like it’s fair—like they’re not cheating, like they’re not weaponizing everything, like we’re going to get a fair shot with the media or with tech,” Trump Jr. said. “We never have. They suppress or censor us even if we’re right on the issue and even if the vast majority of people believe we’re right on the issue. They’re better at messaging it. They’ll frame it as though you’re a racist if you believe in common sense things that have nothing to do with race. We have to wake up to that. We have to get people like the county chairs engaged. We saw that in 2020 right? It was the Republican legislatures and they were steamrolled by the media and they said it was fine to break our state Constitution to be able to do mail balloting this way because otherwise they’d camp out in front of their driveway and harass them. We’ve never had the resolve to fight. I think we understand where our country is going and we understand the trajectory of today’s Democrat Party. Your grandfather’s Democrat party is long gone. These are radical sociopaths and Marxists at this point. They’re not even pretending. While they like to scream about fascism and other things they’re acting like fascists and dictators. If you think that ends with Trump, you are sadly mistaken. It is sad to hear that there are people who are still unsure about these things and don’t understand it. But it’s good to see there are people out there actively doing these things and we have to raise more funds to make sure that the people we’re able to make see it do, and that we systematically get in front of every person in every swing state. By the way, not just the swing states—even the states that we’re winning and even the states we’re not going to win like California, pick up some House seats, or do what Lee Zeldin was able to help us do in New York by pulling people over the margin and educating them appropriately and doing what we need to do to win.”