One in five Democrats disapprove of President Joe Biden’s job performance, a recent Harvard/Harris survey found.

Overall, the survey showed that Biden’s approval remains low, at 42 percent. Of those, just 20 percent “strongly approve” of him. Most, 57 percent, disapprove of his job performance. His ratings are even worse among independent voters, as 62 percent disapprove of him compared to 35 percent who approve.

Further, one in five — 22 percent — of Democrats disapprove of Biden’s job performance.

It does not end there. Biden’s approval is under 50 percent on key issues — from the economy to immigration.

Only 40 percent approve of Biden’s handling of the economy, 47 percent approve of Biden stimulating jobs, and 45 percent approve of his fighting of terrorism.

Just over one-third, 35 percent, approve of Biden’s handling of immigration, 40 percent approve of his handling of foreign affairs, and 42 percent approve of his administering the government.

Further, just 39 percent approve of his handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict, 36 percent approve of his handling of inflation, and 40 percent approve of his dealing with violence and crime across the country.

The survey was taken January 17-18, 2024, among 2,346 registered voters.

The survey, which shows Biden’s approval at 35 percent on immigration, comes as Biden goes on defense, accusing Republicans of “weaponizing” his porous southern border.

“Now the question is for the [House] Speaker and House Republicans: Are they ready to act as well? They have to choose whether they want to solve a problem or keep weaponizing issues to score political points against the president,” Biden said during a meeting with mayors at the White House.

In October, former President Donald Trump warned that the U.S. was “more vulnerable from inside terror attacks than at any time in its history” following a memo from the San Diego Field Office Intelligence Division of Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which warned that members of terrorist groups — Hamas, Hezbollah, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) — could be encountered at the southern border.

Trump exclaimed:

With the millions of people that Crooked Joe Biden has allowed into the United States through his ridiculous Open Borders Policy, mostly young men, and large numbers of TERRORISTS, the U.S. is more vulnerable from inside terror attacks than at any time in its history, BY FAR! MAGA.

On Friday, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) told his House colleagues in a letter that the Senate immigration and Ukraine funding deal is “dead on arrival” in the House.