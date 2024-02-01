His Fraudulency Joe Biden spoke to grieving God Star parents Tuesday and used the solemn occasion to repeat the lie about losing a son in Iraq.

Shawn and Oneida Oliver-Sanders, the freshly grieving parents of 24-year-old Specialist Kennedy Ladon Sanders, who died in Jordan during an Iran-backed drone attack in January, spoke to Biden Tuesday from their Georgia home.

At first, Biden tried to help with the news that their daughter would be posthumously promoted to sergeant. “Oh wow, that is the best news I’ve heard today; thank you so much,” Oliver-Sanders said before she and her husband broke down in tears. “You don’t know how much that means to us.”

Then it all went sideways…

“Oh, well, I tell you what, it means a lot to me,” Biden said, making it all about him. “My son spent a year in Iraq; that’s how I lost him.”

Joe Biden tells the parents of one of the soldiers who died in Syria over the weekend that he lost his son Beau in Iraq. His son died of brain cancer five years after returning from Iraq.

pic.twitter.com/iQQ9owIptq — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 1, 2024

Biden’s oldest son, Beau Biden, was deployed to Iraq in 2008 but did not die in Iraq. After his year of active duty, Beau returned with a Bronze Star and returned to his life as Delaware’s Attorney General. Three years later, he was diagnosed with brain cancer. Two years later, at the age of 46, he died.

To shield this serial lie about losing Beau in Iraq, Biden likes to claim — without any evidence — that Beau contracted his cancer seven years prior in Iraq due to exposure to military burn pits.

Even if Joe Biden truly believes that, you cannot compare Beau’s tragedy to what happens to those who die in a combat situation.

This is not the first time Biden has told this lie. In October 2002, while designating Camp Hale as a national monument, he said, “I say this as a father of a man who won the Bronze Star, the conspicuous service medal, and lost his life in Iraq.”

The following month, Biden told a gathering, “I’m thinking about Iraq because that’s where my son died.”

Worse still, this is not even the first Gold Star parent Biden has lied to about Beau.

In August 2023, Gold Star mother Cheryl Rex said Biden told her that Beau came “home in a flag-draped coffin.” That simply didn’t happen. Beau died six years after he returned from Iraq.

“When he approached me, his words were, ‘My wife, Jill, and I know how you feel. We lost our son as well and brought him home in a flag-draped coffin,'” Rex recalled.

“How could someone be so heartless to say he knew how I felt,” she added.

This is something even more grotesque than stolen valor, where a civilian lies about serving in combat. To pimp himself off of the grief of these heartbroken parents is something beyond obscene. Even if Beau had died in Iraq, these moments are not about Joe Biden. You don’t turn the spotlight on yourself. You don’t make a meal of your dead son for political points.

Something I’m discovering through my mother is that dementia boils a person down to their essence. In her case, that’s her fabulous independent streak and love for family. Biden’s essence is callousness, dishonesty, and toxic narcissism — a lack of empathy that borders on sociopathy.

Joe Biden is a truly terrible person.

Get a FREE FREE FREE autographed bookplate if you purchase John Nolte’s debut novel, Borrowed Time (Bombardier Books).

I find myself reading less and less these days as all pop culture (books, movies, music) have degenerated into simplistic “content” that tries to beat you over the head with a message. That being said, I found … Borrowed Time to be refreshing and delightful with complex characters and a messy (re: authentic) world. Also, I have to commend you on your idea of what heaven looks like. Too many writers have a trite vision of heaven, but I found both versions of heaven that you came up with (Doreen’s version of heaven as a campground with the Arthurs and Mason version with Doreen and Hok’ee) to be true to those characters and sublime. — Reader email.

After your purchase, email JJMNOLTE at HOTMAIL dot COM with your address and any personalization requests.