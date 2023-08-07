Cheryl Rex, the mother of fallen Marine Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, has claimed that President Joe Biden told her that his late son, Beau, came “home in a flag-draped coffin,” an impossibility.

Speaking at a public forum in California honoring the 13 U.S. service members killed during the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, Cheryl Rex recalled her alleged bizarre encounter with the president while grieving the loss of her son.

“When he approached me, his words were, ‘My wife, Jill, and I know how you feel. We lost our son as well and brought him home in a flag-draped coffin,’” Rex recalled.

“How could someone be so heartless to say he knew how I felt,” she added.

Cheryl Rex describes Biden's callous attempt to lump his son Beau's death from cancer with the pain of losing her son Dylan Merola in the Afghanistan withdrawal suicide bombing. "How could someone be so heartless to say he knew how I felt." pic.twitter.com/0pTYHn5BlB — Media Research Center (@theMRC) August 7, 2023

President Joe Biden has often publicly said that his son Beau died in Iraq even though he died of brain cancer after having previously served in Iraq. As Breitbart News reported, the president made a similar claim in 2022 while giving a speech in Colorado to designate Camp Hale as a national monument. He had been discussing the many sacrifices that soldiers make before citing his son Beau as an example.

“I say this as a father of a man who won the Bronze Star, the conspicuous service medal, and lost his life in Iraq,” Biden said.

The following month, the president once again claimed that Iraq is “where my son died.”

In May of this year, the president used the backdrop of a conversation with U.S. servicemen to once again falsely claim Beau died in the Iraq War. The president reportedly made his claim during a visit with troops at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Japan.

“My son was a major in the U.S. Army. We lost him in Iraq,” he reportedly said.

According to the New York Post, the traveling press corps were “kept far enough away that the remarks were inaudible.”

“The White House press office did not put out an official transcript, almost allowing the error to escape public notice,” according to the Post.

