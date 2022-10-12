President Joe Biden appeared to incorrectly claim on Wednesday that his late son, Beau, “lost his life in Iraq.”

Giving a speech in Colorado to designate Camp Hale as a national monument, the president discussed the many sacrifices that soldiers make before citing his son Beau as an example.

“I say this as a father of a man and won the Bronze Star, the conspicuous service medal, and lost his life in Iraq,” Biden said.

Although Biden’s son did serve in Iraq, he died of brain cancer in 2015.

In late September, the president appeared to call out for now-deceased Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) when giving a speech at a White House event.

“Jackie are you here? Where’s Jackie?” Biden asked.

“I didn’t think she was going to be here,” he added.