Exclusive – Rep. Ashley Hinson: If Biden Cared About Security He Would Undo His 60-Plus Open-Border Executive Actions

Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement that if President Joe Biden wanted to secure the border, he could undo his many executive actions that opened the border.

Hinson spoke to Breitbart News as 64 House Republicans sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Friday, urging him to reverse the executive actions he took that undermined American border security:

In February 2021, your administration signaled an end to enforcing “Remain in Mexico” policy and selectively stopped enforcing some Title 42 expulsions. The following month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported a then-record increase of over 70,000 illegal encounters at the border. Months after this initial surge, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas stated the “fact an individual is a removable noncitizen will not alone be the basis of an enforcement action against them.” The deliberate combination of open border rhetoric and refusal to enforce immigration law exacerbated the border crisis, ceded operational control of our Southern Border to cartels and illegal immigrants, and invited the full-scale invasion we are currently experiencing. In April of 2022, you again attempted to end Title 42. After this announcement, there were 241,136 illegal immigrant encounters reported in May 2022 alone. Another year later – and after over 2.5 million more encounters, including dozens of known and suspected terrorists and hundreds of violent criminals – the administration announced11 plans to allow Title 42 to expire and while offering expanded, 12 unlawful parole programs for illegal immigrants facilitated by the CBP One program.

In the letter, they noted that Biden could take executive action to undo his open border policies:

Speaker Mike Johnson wrote to you in December of 2023, urging you to take executive action to secure the Southern Border. House Republicans have passed H.R. 2, legislation that would help stop the flow of illegal immigration and protect our communities. Your actions alone created this catastrophe, and you have the power to fix it. You can choose to direct your administration to vigorously enforce the laws on the books today, thereby stemming the tide of illegal immigration and protecting our communities. Or you can choose to perpetuate this national security and humanitarian crisis through your unequivocal failure of leadership for the American people.

“For three years President Biden has pretended the crisis at the Southern Border doesn’t exist while unraveling Trump-era policies that actually secured our border. Now that it’s an election year, he knows the horrific border crisis is a massive liability, but let’s be clear, the responsibility for this humanitarian and national security disaster lies solely with Joe Biden,” Hinson explained in a statement to Breitbart News. “If he really cared about securing the border, he would undo the 60 plus executive actions he has unilaterally taken that have dramatically expanded catch and release, limited deportations, and allowed illegal immigrants to exploit asylum.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.