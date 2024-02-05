Donald Trump: ‘Horrendous’ Border Bill ‘Death Wish for the Republican Party’

President Donald Trump came out forcefully in opposition to the Senate’s pro-migration border deal.

Trump joined a chorus of Republicans in opposition to the deal negotiated by Sen. James Lankford (R-OK).

“Only a fool, or a Radical Left Democrat, would vote for this horrendous Border Bill, which only gives Shutdown Authority after 5000 Encounters a day, when we already have the right to CLOSE THE BORDER NOW, which must be done,” Trump’s post on Truth Social reads. “This Bill is a great gift to the Democrats, and a Death Wish for The Republican Party.”

He continued, “It takes the HORRIBLE JOB the Democrats have done on Immigration and the Border, absolves them, and puts it all squarely on the shoulders of Republicans. Don’t be STUPID!!! We need a separate Border and Immigration Bill. It should not be tied to foreign aid in any way, shape, or form! The Democrats broke Immigration and the Border. They should fix it. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

In a second post, Trump said, “The ridiculous “Border” Bill is nothing more than a highly sophisticated trap for Republicans to assume the blame on what the Radical Left Democrats have done to our Border, just in time for our most important EVER Election. Don’t fall for it!!!”

Trump’s reference to the bill allowing 5,000 encounters a day at the Southern border regards an emergency authority that is triggered only after 8,500 encounters in a single day or an average of 5,000 encounters over seven days. Yet there are numerous exemptions to migrants being counted towards that number. And the president can unilaterally override the Secretary of Homeland Security’s emergency declaration.

During the months-long negotiations, Lankford pushed back forcefully against claims that a 5,000 migrant encounter threshold would be in the bill.

“It would be absolutely absurd for me to agree to 5,000 people a day,” he said.

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) went as far as claiming Russian disinformation was behind the rumors of that provision’s inclusion.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who has said he and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) worked closely on the deal, is expected to hold the first procedural vote on the bill Wednesday.

“I have never worked more closely with Leader McConnell on any piece of legislation as we did on this,” Schumer told reporters on Sunday.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.