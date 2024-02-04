Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) celebrated Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) with the reveal of the new immigration plan, adding that the two have “never worked more closely.”

“I have never worked more closely with Leader McConnell on any piece of legislation as we did on this,” Schumer told reporters on Sunday, according to Andrew Desiderio of Punchbowl News.

As Breitbart News reported on Sunday, the newly revealed bill had some concessions made on border security along with other glaring red flags:

The establishment authors of the bill have largely hidden its contents — along with many possible loopholes, exceptions, modifications, and caveats that can turn apparent restrictions into government-funded welcomes. The bill was assembled behind closed doors by a tight circle of establishment advocates — and their business donors. They include Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who appointed three senators to negotiate a plan with the White House. The three senators were Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ). The White House side was advised by Biden’s pro-migration border chief, Alejandro Mayorkas. Mayorkas is a skilled lawyer who has cut numerous loopholes in the nation’s border laws while arguing that the crush of migrants will be easier to manage if the migrants are let in by legal pathways. He has also argued that Americans have a moral duty to accept migrants and that Americans “need” more migrant labor to fill jobs created by investors.

While the bill will likely pass the U.S. Senate, it will have a difficult time passing the Republican-controlled House. Speaker Mike Johnson announced his opposition on Sunday, saying it will be “dead on arrival.”

“I’ve seen enough. This bill is even worse than we expected, and won’t come close to ending the border catastrophe the President has created. As the lead Democrat negotiator proclaimed: Under this legislation, ‘the border never closes.’ If this bill reaches the House, it will be dead on arrival,” said Johnson.

I’ve seen enough. This bill is even worse than we expected, and won’t come close to ending the border catastrophe the President has created. As the lead Democrat negotiator proclaimed: Under this legislation, “the border never closes.” If this bill reaches the House, it will be… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) February 5, 2024

