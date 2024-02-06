Report: RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel to Step Down After South Carolina Primary

Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman for the Republican National Committee (RNC), has reportedly told former President Donald Trump that she will step down from her position following the South Carolina primary later this month.

Should Ronna McDaniel follow through on her alleged pledge to leave, the former president will then reportedly promote the chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party, Michael Whatley, as her replacement, according to several sources who spoke with the New York Times. A new election will take place within the committee.

The sources said that Trump prefers Whatley due to the two reportedly aligning with each other on views about the 2020 election being allegedly “stolen.”

“Ms. McDaniel and Mr. Trump met at Mar-a-Lago on Monday. He posted on his social media website, Truth Social, shortly after their meeting, all but declaring that changes are coming,” noted the Times. “In the post, he described her as ‘my friend” and said she was ‘now Head of the RNC, and I’ll be making a decision the day after the South Carolina Primary as to my recommendations for RNC Growth.'”

“Ms. McDaniel had been considering leaving before the end of her term for some time, according to multiple people familiar with the matter,” the Times added. “And despite animosity toward Ms. McDaniel from some of Mr. Trump’s closest allies, he has been uncharacteristically gentle as he has begun to acknowledge her imminent departure in public comments.”

As Breitbart News reported, the RNC’s latest filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) showed that it had “just $8 million in cash on hand and was $1.8 million in debt.” McDaniel’s future within the party was also a “central topic of discussion at the RNC meetings in Las Vegas, Nevada, last week.”

“Those meetings were preceded by the Restoring National Conference summit in Las Vegas a week earlier, which was a Turning Point USA event meant to serve as a ‘wakeup call’ to the RNC and McDaniel,” it said. “Many of the 168 party officials from around the country and U.S. territories and 75 prominent Republican county chairs attended the event.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.