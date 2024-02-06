Sen. Thom Tillis To Oppose Border Bill, Calls Some Provisions ‘Problematic’

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) will oppose taking up the pro-migration border bill Wednesday, an important “no” vote signaling few Senate Republicans may ultimately vote with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to advance the long-awaited deal.

Tillis had remained supportive of negotiations throughout the four months Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) worked with Sens. Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ). But Monday night after a groundswell of opposition once the details become public, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who remains supportive of the substance of the bill, instructed GOP Senators to consider blocking immediate consideration of the bill.

“I commend Senator Lankford for the hard work he put in during months of negotiations, especially on asylum and parole reform, and he secured the best deal he could with an administration that tried to put up every roadblock imaginable,” Tillis said. “With that said, I have repeatedly said it would be a mistake to send this bill to the House without the support of a majority of Republican senators, and if it didn’t have a majority, I would not support a futile procedural exercise.”

In addition to the Republicans against the deal, at least a handful have said they’d like to continue to study the bill and want a deal to offer amendments. But with the deal seemingly dead, it is doubtful any alterations could resurrect the numbers needed for its passage.

Tillis called certain provisions of the bill “problematic” and also expressed uncertainty that Biden would enforce new laws.

“After reviewing the bill text, there are provisions that are highly problematic, especially considering the fact that President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas caused this border crisis and have refused to use existing laws already on the books to address it. It is hard to trust that the Biden Administration would even implement this bill in good faith. I will vote no.”

Schumer is expected to bring the first procedural vote to the Senate sometime Wednesday.

