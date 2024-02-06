Tim Scott Declares Himself a ‘Hades No’ on Border Bill

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) declared himself a “hades no” on the newly unveiled border security bill that has drawn tremendous scrutiny from Republicans.

“I’m a Hades no,” Scott told Fox News on Monday when asked about the bill he further criticized as “unsatisfactory and unnecessary.”

“I think it’s such a lie to think that Joe Biden needs Congress to act in order for him to secure the border,” Scott said.

Scott also denounced the bill for including $60 billion in aid for Ukraine and another $14 billion for Israel, adding that they should be in separate bills.

“We’re going to spend $60 billion for Ukraine, and we already need accountability in the resources that we’re spending,” he said. “What brought us to this point, the crisis in Israel, $14 or so billion. We are making a critical mistake in using our ally Israel’s crisis to put more money into Ukraine and less real attention on the border,” he said.

“I’m thankful that we are finally having a conversation about the border, but it’s the wrong one. It should be in a silo. We should be fixing and securing our southern border, and the president of the United States can do that right now,” he added “He undid what [former President Donald] Trump secures for us. Joe Biden did it by himself. He literally shredded a secure border with his actions as president.”

Scott further elaborated a future border security bill should hone in on problems like Chinese nationals crossing the southern border.

“It would actually acknowledge the fact that the vast majority of people coming across our border aren’t from Mexico,” he said. “Literally, Chinese nationals are coming across our southern border at record numbers, we see 150 plus countries represented on our southern border.

“So if we were to do an effective job, we would have these in silo packages so that we could actually confront the problem facing this nation to include what I believe are sleeper cells in our nation, because …the Biden administration, they have not monitored who’s coming in our country with an 85% release ratio, with 10 million people coming in by the election,” he added.

