Exclusive — Rep. Andy Ogles Blasts ‘Feckless Piece of Crap’ Biden for Ignoring Border Crisis

The Biden administration is “willfully usurping the law” and governors need to stand in the gap and be on offense to secure the border until former President Donald Trump can get back into the White House, because Congress remains in gridlock and Biden refuses to take action, Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Ogles said during his appearance on the show Wednesday that the House actually did its part to secure the southern border by passing House Bill 2, a border security bill, about eight months ago.

“The Senate has been sitting on it for almost a year, and they haven’t done a thing. And so the answer to this question is right now, Congress is in gridlock. Gridlock. And that’s why the Tenth Amendment and the power of the state is so important. You as a constituent and myself as a member of Congress, but just a voter, we’ve got to be loud and proud of the fact that this is our country and encourage those governors on those border states to stand their ground to give us that time to stand in the gap until we can get Donald Trump into the White House and do what’s got to be done,” Ogles said, noting that America did not have this issue under Trump’s leadership.

“We didn’t have this problem under Donald Trump, quite frankly. We didn’t have these types of numbers under Obama. So this is an administration that is willfully usurping the law, allowing our country to be invaded. Every small town in America is a border town because of fentanyl. … And quite frankly, the Senate is not doing its job,” he said.

“We did our job in the House, we passed H.B. 2, which would have secured the border eight months ago. And that’s fewer murders. That’s fewer rapes. That’s fewer overdoses. That’s fewer carjackings, if we had passed our bill, if Biden had signed our bill, but he’s a feckless piece of crap, and he’s not going to do it, and that’s the reality that we face,” Ogles exclaimed, noting that the House revolted against the pro-migration Senate bill “because it’s nothing more than amnesty.”

“And then the American people rose up and said, ‘Enough is enough.’ You also look at your blue cities like Chicago, like New York, and the list goes on and on where Democrat mayors are saying, please close the border. So this has reached an inflection point in the American psyche, where everybody sees the problem and the risk and the realities of allowing your country to be invaded,” he said, adding that Americans are demanding action to be taken.

“I wish I had a magic wand and I could get the Senate to pass House Bill 2, but they’re not going to do it. And so, again, this is the beauty of our Constitution and what the founders put in place is that when the federal government drops the ball, the way the Senate has, that you have the power within the states to do something about it,” he said.

“And if you look at the Supreme Court decision, yes, the decision said that the federal government could take down the razor wire in Texas, but they did not prevent Texas from continuing to put it up. So that empowers Abbott and the other governors to keep just putting up the dadgum wire. There’s this standoff that could and should happen over the Constitution, because it matters that the governors in this country have the power to protect their citizens,” the congressman added.

Breitbart News Daily airs weekdays on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.