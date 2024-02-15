Marlow Issues Warning on ‘Kudlow’: Timing of Federal Trump Trials Could Be Used to Hurt Him Politically

The timing of the federal cases against former President Donald Trump could affect him politically, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief and New York Times bestselling author Alex Marlow warned Fox Business host Larry Kudlow in a Thursday interview.

Kudlow asked for Marlow’s take on the unfolding corruption scandal involving Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis over her romantic relationship with the special prosecutor she assigned to the election interference case against Trump.

Kudlow argued that today’s hearings in Georgia over Willis’ eligibility to remain on the case following allegations that she engaged in a conflict of interest revealed the left-wing decline of the Democratic Party.

“Here’s how I conclude it: The Democratic Party was not always this bad; but as it has become a big government socialist collectivist party, it has become corrupt through and through.”

“This is the whole nature of politics right now in America unfortunately, which is if you’re on the left, you can get away with just about anything,” Marlow told Kudlow.

“This is the culture now on the Democrat side of the aisle,” he continued, adding that Fani Willis is “going to get away with a lot here. She might end up getting removed from this case maybe. Who knows? But her career will be fine. And now she’s a household name.”

Kudlow noted that Americans are watching “the spectacle” of the Willis hearing with growing concern at “the lies and the inconsistencies and the aggressiveness and the anger” displayed by the Fulton County prosecutor.

“The country sees here that we have got to have change,” Kudlow said. “We cannot allow our system to be undermined — our legal system, our justice system, living off the taxpayer trough.”

“This is all part of the political system unfortunately,” Marlow replied. “The justice system is now every bit embedded, and we see it the way Donald Trump’s been treated with this weaponization. We see it the way Joe Biden gets away with everything, as well as his son.

Marlow — whose New York Times bestselling book Breaking the News was just updated and re-released in paperback for the 2024 election — warned that the Democrats’ lawfare tactics still pose a serious political threat to Trump, specifically if the Democrat prosecutors time the trials so that their verdicts are released precisely when Americans are headed to the polls.

“I’m mostly concerned here, Larry, with these federal charges against Donald Trump because people are, I think, sleeping on this a little bit,” Marlow argued. “If they’re timed [specifically] so that Trump gets convicted—and he’ll probably win appeals eventually—but if he gets convicted at the specific moment where people are going to the polls, that could affect him politically.”

“It will be a temporary thing,” he continued. “People will bounce back to him. But if they time it just right, this could be a real vulnerability, and we might miss it.”