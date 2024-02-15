Judge Scott McAfee on Thursday called a recess after Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis threw a tantrum on the witness stand.

The recess underscores Willis’s lack of decorum during her testimony, in which the judge was forced to admonish the prosecutor.

After about an hour of testimony, the defense questioning Willis asked the prosecutor if Nathan Wade, Willis’s lover and fellow Trump prosecutor, ever visited her “at the place you laid your head.”

“When?” Willis replied.

“Has he ever visited you at the place you laid your head,” the defense against asked.

Willis then raised her voice and claimed the defense lied in its defense of former President Donald Trump and codefendants.

“Let’s be clear because you’ve lied in this,” Willis said holding up pages of papers. “This let me tell you which one you lied and right here,” she waved the pages around. “No, no, no, no, this is the truth. It is a lie.”

“We’re gonna take five minutes,” the judge interrupted. “We will back in five.”

Judge calls for a 5 minute recess as Fani Willis loses her cool shouting,

If the judge determines Willis engaged in an actual conflict of interest with her lover and fellow prosecutor, Willis would be removed from the case, handing Trump a massive victory in the Georgia election interference case.

Trump and codefendant Mike Roman accused Willis and Wade of corruption for:

Maintaining an improper romantic relationship Enriching themselves through the taxpayer-funded prosecution Meeting with Biden administration officials before indicting Trump and codefendants

Wade testified Thursday that his relationship with Willis began in 2022 after Willis opened the case against Trump in 2021. But former Fulton County District Attorney employee and friend of Willis since college Robin Yeartie said she was definitely in a relationship with Nathan Wade since 2019, contradicting Wade and Willis.

The judge said during a Monday hearing that disqualification from the case is “possible” for Willis.

