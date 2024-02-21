Rhode Island: Illegal Alien Freed from Jail After Allegedly Molesting Child

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha (D) and State Senate Minority Leader Jessica De La Cruz (R) called for an investigation into the case of an illegal alien who was allowed to evade jail after allegedly molesting a child, WPRI reported Tuesday.

In March of 2023, an illegal alien from Guatemala was arrested in Providence, Rhode Island, for allegedly molesting a child.

RELATED VIDEO — NYPD Chief of Patrol: We’re Seeing “Uptick” in Migrant Crime, Trends Getting “Bigger”:

Though Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents lodged a detainer against him, the Adult Correctional Institute in Cranston, Rhode Island, ignored the request for custody and released him back into the community after a judge gave him a $50,000 surety bail.

The illegal alien was arrested by ICE agents on February 6 and remains in the agency’s custody while his case and deportation are pending.

Neronha said his office asked the judge to withhold bail from the illegal alien but their request was ignored. Now, he and De La Cruz want an investigation into the handling of the case.

Watch video:

“Plainly, that should not have happened and there should be a review by the Department of Corrections and the Department of Public Safety of why it did,” Neronha told WPRI 12 News.

De La Cruz is seeking an oversight hearing into the handling of the case and has asked the state’s Department of Corrections for all relevant information regarding the case.

“I was in total disbelief that this could happen in Rhode Island,” De La Cruz told WPRI 12 News. “We can’t allow it to happen again.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.