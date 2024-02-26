Exclusive — Rep. Tom Tiffany on Border Crisis: Democrats Are ‘Hostile to America’

The Democrats who are refusing to take the border crisis seriously are “hostile to America,” Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, explaining that President Biden has the tools to address the issue but refuses to use them.

“Joe Biden has the ability to be able to secure the border at any time he wants to. We saw it with President Trump four years ago. It can be done. That’s number one,” Tiffany said in the wake of the death of Laken Riley, a nursing student attending Augusta University whose suspected killer is an illegal immigrant.

“The pressure needs to continue to build on President Biden to do the right thing. I suspect he’s going to throw a couple crumbs to the American people, but he’s not going to secure the border. If he does, it’ll be very temporary,” Tiffany said, explaining that H.R. 2 actually does secure the border.

“We passed H.R. 2 and I helped write the immigration parole part of that bill. And H.R. 2 secures the border. And the best part of it is that it puts these requirements like changing immigration parole. It puts it in statute, rather than just using administrative rule or the administrative process. It goes in statute, and then you can’t have these leftist judges, where these cases go before them. They can’t overturn them … because it is in statute,” he said, explaining that immigration parole was put in place in the 1950s.

“And what it said is that, in this case, the head of the Department of Homeland Security, they can bring people in on a case-by-case basis. So let’s say you have a young child that needs a life-saving medical procedure. Our federal government can bring that child in, get the life-saving procedure and then when they’re better, they can go back home,” the congressman said, explaining that it was “meant to be used on a case by case basis individually.”

“Well, Mayorkas and Biden have weaponized this, and they’ve just been sending people en masse into America and saying, ‘Hey, we just wave the wand. You can all use parole to be able to get in here,'” he continued, explaining that the border crisis is affecting people in every state, including his own.

He told the story of a log truck driver in his district, driving in the early hours of the morning only to be run off the road by a drunk driver, who ended up being an illegal immigrant.

“It was his second, he had already gotten a DWI, had not been deported. And that log trucker, I’m assuming took evasive action and hit the ditch and he’s now dead — a father of three daughters. This is happening in northern Wisconsin. Every state is a border state and it’s happening all over America,” Tiffany said, essentially suggesting that Democrats appear to care more about illegal aliens than Americans.

“The other side of the aisle can’t find it within themselves to secure the border because between these examples we’re talking about and also the fentanyl deaths — the fentanyl poisonings — I can’t for the life of me understand why these people that claim to be you know, so giving and caring, they don’t care about the American people when it comes to illegal immigration,” he said, adding that they care more about the “transformation of America.”

“At their core, they don’t like America. And that’s why … we just are trying to wake up people to the fact that these people are hostile to America. And at the end of the day, they’re going to vote with their party before they’ll vote with the people of America,” he said. “What other conclusion can you come to?”

“The evidence is very clear before us. Fentanyl poisonings are the number one killer of young people in America at this point. And it’s completely evident that it has ramped up exponentially since January 20 of 2021. What other conclusion can you come to?” he asked, adding that Democrats are simply full of denial.

“It’s just full-on denial,” he said, adding, “This election should be about illegal immigration.”

“The damage being done to America may be, I mean, it may be unfixable if we see four more years of Joe Biden,” the congressman cautioned.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.