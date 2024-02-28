Conservatives reacted to the news of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) plan to step down as Republican leader in November, although there appears to be an emerging theme that he should step down sooner rather than later.

McConnell, 82, made the announcement on Wednesday, telling his colleagues, “One of life’s most underappreciated talents is to know when it’s time to move on to life’s next chapter,” according to his remarks.

WATCH — Mitch McConnell Announces Plans to Stand Down as Senate Republican Leader in November

U.S. Senate

The decision follows months of calls from various conservative leaders, urging him to step down, particularly following his series of health scares, or “freeze-ups,” in 2023 in front of the press, which McConnell ultimately dismissed.

“I’m going to finish my term as leader, and I’m going to finish my Senate term,” he said amid mounting questions over his health and political future.

RELATED — Mitch McConnell Freezes Mid-Speech, Led Away from Podium

C-SPAN

But of course, this announcement has sparked plenty of reactions across the political spectrum.

“Why are Republicans so stupid? Ronna Romney should be forced to step down BEFORE Super Tuesday. Mitch McConnell should be forced to step down BEFORE NOVEMBER. You don’t let the Fox stay inside the barn. You drive them out,” Laura Loomer said following the news, asking, “What the hell is wrong with these people.”



Why are Republicans so stupid? Ronna Romney should be forced to step down BEFORE Super Tuesday. Mitch McConnell should be forced to step down BEFORE NOVEMBER. You don’t let the Fox stay inside the barn. You drive them out. What the hell is wrong with these people. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 28, 2024

“I called on McConnell to step down over a year ago,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said following the news, echoing the common theme that Republicans want a replacement not in November, but now.

“This is good news. But why wait so long — we need new leadership now,” he said:

I called on McConnell to step down over a year ago. This is good news. But why wait so long – we need new leadership now https://t.co/IG7wgaNI6Z — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) February 28, 2024

“Why won’t McConnell resign his leadership position now? Because he wants to use his power to sabotage Trump, keep the border open, and funnel money to Ukraine for the next eight months,” Sean Davis, CEO and co-founder of the Federalist, said.

“Why is McConnell planning to resign in November and not when the new Congress is sworn in? He doesn’t want newly elected senators having any say in who his replacement is. McConnell is corrupt to his core. He needs to resign now,” he demanded:

“Better days are ahead for the Republican Party,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said in a post, celebrating McConnell’s planned departure as well as the ousting of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Ronna McDaniel leaving her post at the Republican National Committee (RNC):

We’ve now 86’d: McCarthy

McDaniel

McConnell Better days are ahead for the Republican Party. https://t.co/qZEZ7s9Ly6 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) February 28, 2024

“I respect Sen. McConnell’s decision. Serving at that level for that long is not easy. He did many good things, but he is right that we do need a new generation, not just in Congress but also in the White House,” Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said in a post, asserting that she is “fighting to get the Republican Party back to its principles of fiscal discipline and national security.”

“Republicans need to get back to winning. It’s what our children deserve,” she said, failing to note that she has not won a single primary contest yet:

I respect Sen. McConnell's decision. Serving at that level for that long is not easy. He did many good things, but he is right that we do need a new generation, not just in Congress but also in the White House. I'm fighting to get the Republican Party back to its principles of… — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 28, 2024

Far-left Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff (CA) seemed to celebrate McConnell’s coming departure for different reasons, accusing him of enabling “Donald Trump”:

Mitch McConnell stacked the Court, undermined our democracy, and enabled Donald Trump. And yet – in his absence – the @SenateGOP will invariably select someone more extreme. With our democracy more fragile than ever, we must select and elect leaders committed to protecting it. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 28, 2024

“Kevin McCarthy. Ronna McDaniel. Mitch McConnell. The GOP is finally getting rid of its ‘peacetime generals,'” filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza said. “The rank and file knows what a dire situation we face as a country, and is demanding new leadership that is up to the formidable task ahead”:

Kevin McCarthy. Ronna McDaniel. Mitch McConnell. The GOP is finally getting rid of its “peacetime generals.” The rank and file knows what a dire situation we face as a country, and is demanding new leadership that is up to the formidable task ahead — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) February 28, 2024

Other reactions poured in:

Oh my gosh. Mitch McConnell is stepping down as the Senate’s Republican leader in November. The grassroots asked for McCarthy, McDaniel, & McConnell to be replaced. You got your wish. This is our grand opportunity for real change. We can do this. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) February 28, 2024

🚨BREAKING: MITCH MCCONNELL HAS ANNOUNCED HE’S STEPPING DOWN AS SENATE GOP LEADER IN NOVEMBER WE DID IT!! We took out all the McFailures!! pic.twitter.com/y2FzBvVhLn — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) February 28, 2024

IT’S ABOUT TIME. Mitch McConnell is STEPPING DOWN as the Republican Senate leader. pic.twitter.com/lMev5p8INW — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) February 28, 2024

It's no secret that GOP senators — conservatives, yes, but even moderates — have been extremely frustrated with McConnell's leadership failures. Efforts to replace McConnell with a more competent leader had been coalescing and yesterday was something of a tipping point… — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 28, 2024

FLASHBACK — McConnell Sides with Biden on Bundling Ukraine, Israel Aid: “I View it as All Interconnected”

