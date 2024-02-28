More than 30 bipartisan organizations on Wednesday urged congressional leaders not to include a reauthorization of a controversial surveillance law in a must-pass spending bill.

The bipartisan coalition wrote to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), and House Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) over reports that reauthorization of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) could be included in one of the funding bills that Congress will consider in the coming weeks.

The 30-plus civil organizations said in no uncertain terms that they oppose any effort to reauthorize the law in a must-pass spending bill. They noted that Americans on both sides of the aisle have been wrongfully surveilled:

In its current form, this authority is dangerous to our liberties and our democracy, and it should not be renewed for any length of time without robust debate, an opportunity for amendment, and — ultimately — far-reaching reforms . Bypassing this process by slipping an extension of the l aw into a must-pass funding bill would demonstrate a blatant disregard for the civil liberties and civil rights of the American people.

The organizations include those on the right, such as Americans for Prosperity (AFP) and FreedomWorks, and those on the left, such as Demand Progress and Free Press Action.

FreedomWorks and Demand Progress have aggregated just a few of the ways that intelligence agencies have abused Americans’ privacy:

The coalition noted that there is little reason to reauthorize Section 702 in a must-pass spending bill, given that Congress has until April 19 for the law’s deadline.

A poll commissioned by FreedomWorks and Demand Progress found that 76 percent of Americans believe that government agencies, such as the FBI, should obtain a warrant before searching Americans’ communications.

“Against this backdrop, it is clear that the only reason for including Section 702 in the continuing resolution would be to deny members a vote on critically-needed reforms,” the coalition urged in its letter to congressional leaders. “We urge you not to betray the trust of the American people by following such a course of action.”

