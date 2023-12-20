19 Recent Deep State Surveillance Abuse Revelations

As privacy-oriented lawmakers continue waging their war to rein in government surveillance abuse, there have been several startling revelations about the government’s abuse of surveillance laws.

FreedomWorks and Demand Progress have aggregated some of the most egregious instances of intelligence agencies abusing Americans’ privacy:

WATCH —Rep. Andy Biggs: CDC Purchased $420K Worth of Data to Surveil Americans During the Coronavirus Pandemic:

U.S. House of Representatives

Conservatives, progressives, and libertarians aim to Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), a controversial surveillance law.

Section 702 is a law that allows intelligence agencies to collect communications of targeted foreigners. It also may lead to targeted surveillance of Americans’ private communications, which privacy advocates consider a run around of the Fourth Amendment’s requirement for a warrant to search Americans’ communications. The law will expire at the end of 2023.

Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which contained a provision that would temporarily extend Section 702 through April.

WATCH: Jim Jordan: There are 204K Reasons to Oppose FISA Reauthorization: