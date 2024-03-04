Donald Trump addressed Joe Biden directly in a press conference Monday after the Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling that Colorado cannot disqualify Trump from appearing on the 2024 ballot.

“President Biden, number one: Stop weaponization. Fight your fight yourself,” Trump said from Mar-A-Lago. “Don’t use prosecutors and judges to go after your opponent to try and damage your opponents and you can win an election. Our country is much bigger than that.”

In direct but measured remarks, Trump went after Biden and prosecutors at the U.S. Department of Justice and in jurisdictions across the country for their coordinated attacks against him, claiming “the state, the city, and the federal – they’re all coordinated.”

“Guys like [Alvin] Bragg, Letitia James, Fani [Willis], and deranged Jack Smith, what they should be doing is fighting violent crime,” he said.

Trump argued that the public’s perception of the government’s weaponization against him has led to his surge in the polls. “The polls show that I’m much more popular than I was before weaponization,” he said. “It’s been weaponized like it’s never been – this is for third world countries, this isn’t for us.”

He continued, “Biden oughtta drop all of these things, and frankly, he may do better if he does, because people would say, ‘Wow, that was very reasonable.'”

Trump said he would prefer to run on his platform of growing the economy, fighting crime, and restoring a secure border, telling Biden, “President Biden, you have the authorization right now” to stop the border crisis by restoring Trump’s policies to end the surge of illegal immigration flooding the United States.

Trump praised the Supreme Court’s historic ruling earlier in the day that only Congress can disqualify a candidate from the ballot using the Fourteenth Amendment’s “Insurrection Clause.” That decision overturns a 4-3 opinion from the Colorado Supreme Court in December that the constitutional provision enables Colorado to prohibit Trump from appearing on the ballot for the presidency in 2024. The decision ends similar efforts in Maine, Illinois, and other states to kick Trump off the ballot.

“The voters can take the person out of the race very quickly,” he said, “but a court shouldn’t be doing that, and the Supreme Court said that very well.”

Trump also discussed presidential immunity, days after the Supreme Court granted Trump’s request to decide if he is immune from prosecution on charges of attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

“If a president doesn’t have full immunity, you will not have a president, because nobody that is serving in that office will have the courage to make, in many cases, what would be the right decision or it could be the wrong decision,” he said.

But the decision earlier in the day by the Court predominated, with Trump rejoicing in the decision while maintaining his recent campaign trail discipline touting unity and optimism.

“It’s a very big day for America. I think it’s a very big day for liberty, and I think it’s just a great day for this country,” he said, adding, “It’s a big step toward unification.”

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.