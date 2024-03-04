Matt Dolan, an Ohio state senator and Senate Republican candidate, promised in June 2020 to pass police reform in “memory of George Floyd.”

In the wake of the death of Floyd, Dolan posted in June 2020 on Twitter, now known as X:

I saw this post on social media, it summarizes how I feel: “You keep saying — it’s horrible that an innocent black man was killed, but destroying property has to stop. Try saying — it’s horrible that property is being destroyed, but killing innocent black men has to stop.” I don’t have all the answers, but I know we must listen. The messages of activists across Ohio are being heard. Our country, our state, and our community can do better at addressing racial inequalities. Let’s not make the mistake of shouting about the lawlessness and looting while ignoring the the genuine grievances of minorities who fear the police will do them harm. In memory of George Floyd, and all others have been unjustly hurt or killed by police officers, I am ready to listen and act on the need to get judicial, bail and law enforcement reforms enacted in Ohio.

Studies have shown that efforts to end reform bail have been a disaster for the country.

Breitbart News’s John Binder reported that 72 percent of New York City violent crime suspects freed without bail go on to commit more crimes, according to researchers at John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

Another study said more than 70 percent of criminal suspects released from jail without bail are rearrested for allegedly committing more crimes.

One Chicago man had been arrested several times under the cashless bail system. Another Chicago thief shoplifted 12 more times after his release under cashless bail.

