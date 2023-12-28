A Chicago man is making a name for himself thanks to being arrested more than anyone else during the first month of cashless bail, a system that has Illinois residents deeply concerned.

CWB Chicago reported Thursday that Juvenal Coronel was recently freed from jail but was rearrested three additional times over a five-day span. The outlet highlighted the fact the man was freed every time.

Juvenal Coronel, arrested 5 times during the first month of "cashless bail," recently got out of the county jail. And he quickly got arrested 3 times within 5 days. Of course, he has been released each time.https://t.co/zL3RwsAAMM — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) December 28, 2023

“Coronel was arrested five times within the first month of cashless bail’s debut on September 18. He kept getting out,” the report said, noting one of those cases involved him allegedly hitting two women on their buttocks and another where he was accused of jumping on the hood of a woman’s car and punching her window while she was parked at a red light.

Following several other instances, Judge William Fahy ordered officials to detain the suspect for violating pretrial release conditions, the CWB Chicago report continued:

In the end, prosecutors dropped all of the cases except for the battery charges he received for slapping the women’s buttocks. Judge Donald Panarese gave him 120 days for that on November 13, and, after getting credit for good behavior, Coronel was released earlier this month.

The outlet said he has three cases that are currently pending. One involves the suspect being charged with battery after allegedly hitting a 14-year-old boy with a rake. The man left the police station a few hours after the incident happened.

He was apparently arrested again Tuesday after going into a McDonald’s restaurant and throwing trays on the floor and a bottle at the restaurant’s manager.

“Prosecutors asked Judge Kelly McCarthy to keep Coronel in custody yesterday because he keeps committing new crimes. She said no. When we checked yesterday evening, he had not been arrested again,” the CWB Chicago report stated.

Social media users were quick to comment on the report, one person writing, “He even has the appearance of mayhem.”

The first day of the cashless bail system in Illinois brought forth “absurd” and incoherent” results for the state, per McHenry County state’s attorney Patrick Kenneally, Breitbart News reported September 20:

The Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) Act officially went into effect on Sept. 18 after being signed into law by Illinois Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker in February of 2021. The law was supposed to go into effect on January 1 of this year but was delayed by months of bipartisan lawsuits aimed at trying to stop it. … Kenneally, who helms the attorney general’s office in the county just to the northeast of Chicago, says that at least two suspects he feels are a danger to the community were allowed to simply walk out of jail after their court date.

It is also important to note a study found that over 7-in-10 criminal suspects released from jail without bail are eventually rearrested for allegedly committing additional crimes, Breitbart News reported February 20.