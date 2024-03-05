Donald Trump Wins Minnesota Republican Primary

Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a campaign ral
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Sean Moran

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday won Minnesota’s Republican presidential primary.

Media outlets have declared Trump the winner of the Land of 10,000 Lakes, defeating former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC).

Recently polls have had Trump beating Haley by at least 40 percent, with the latest, from KSPT-TV in St. Paul, Minnesota, having Trump beating Haley by 62 percent.

Trump recently told Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow and Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle that he would make a “heavy play” for states such as New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Minnesota, and New Mexico.

“One of the other things I’m going to do — and I may be foolish in doing it — is I’m going to make a heavy play for New York, heavy play for New Jersey, heavy play for Virginia, heavy play for New Mexico, and a heavy play for a state that hasn’t been won in years, Minnesota,” Trump said in the more than two-hour-long interview at his luxurious seaside Mar-a-Lago resort.

“I’m going to do rallies, I’m going to do speeches, I’m going to work them,” Trump said. “That doesn’t mean I’m going to work them as hard as I work Pennsylvania, where I’m doing very well.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.