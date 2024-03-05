Joe Biden Wins Virginia, Vermont Democrat Primaries

President Joe Biden on Tuesday won Virginia and Vermont’s Democrat presidential primaries, according to media outlet projections.

CBS News declared Biden the winner of Old Dominion’s Democrat primary, where 99 delegates are at stake. Biden easily defeated Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN), the congressman for Minnesota’s third congressional district.

A Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) poll in January found that Biden held a three-point advantage over former President Donald Trump. Trump has promised to make a “heavy play” for states such as Virginia to expand the battleground for the 2024 presidential election.

Biden is also projected as the winner of Vermont’s Democrat presidential primary, beating out several challengers that made the ballot in the Green Mountain State. Decision Desk HQ called the race at 7:00 p.m. when polls closed. Biden had three notable challengers who made the ballot in Vermont, including Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN), Marianne Williamson, and left-wing commentator Cenk Uygur – who was born in Turkey and does not meet the Constitution’s “natural born citizen” requirement to hold the office of the presidency. Sixteen delegates are on the line for these candidates in Vermont, per CBS News, and they will be divided by the proportion of the statewide vote each candidate received, as is the standard for Democrat contests in all states, the AP noted in November:

They also win district delegates in proportion to their share of the vote in each congressional district. Candidates must receive at least 15% of the statewide vote to qualify for any statewide delegates and at least 15% of votes in a congressional district to qualify for delegates in that district.

Unless a challenger surpasses that 15 percent threshold, Biden will take all the delegates at stake.

Nick Gilbertson contributed to this article.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.