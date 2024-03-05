Michelle Obama Addresses Call for 2024 Presidential Run

Michelle Obama on Tuesday sought to address calls for her to seek the Democratic Party nomination for the 2024 presidential race.

In a statement to NBC News, the former first lady’s office was straight to the point and declared she was not interested.

“As former First Lady Michelle Obama has expressed several times over the years, she will not be running for president,” said Crystal Carson, director of communications for her office.

“Mrs. Obama supports President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ re-election campaign.”

A recent Rasmussen survey found nearly 50 percent of Democrats support replacing President Joe Biden at the top of the ticket, and of them more Democrats would like to see Michelle Obama, 20 percent, than Vice President Kamala Harris, 15 percent.

This is no the first time Michelle Obama has been the source of speculation about her possible political future.

Michelle Obama broke down into “uncontrollable sobbing” when Donald Trump became President. https://t.co/ThzEGjfNOM — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 8, 2023

As Breitbart News reported, actor Mark Hamill took to Twitter and declared in 2020 the eventual Democratic presidential nominee should consider Michelle Obama as a vice presidential running mate.

“I hope whoever becomes the Democratic presidential nominee will consider @MichelleObama as their running mate.#DreamTeam2020,” he tweeted.

Hamill’s remarks come after then-presidential hopeful Joe Biden said he would like Michelle Obama to be his running mate.

In 2019 she indicated she has no desire to run for the White House, saying there’s “zero chance” she would consider running for president.

“Just between us, and the readers of this magazine — there’s zero chance,” she said in an interview with The National, Amtrak’s travel and culture magazine.

“There are so many ways to improve this country and build a better world, and I keep doing plenty of them, from working with young people to helping families lead healthier lives. But sitting behind the desk in the Oval Office will never be one of them. It’s just not for me.”

She declined then and has now declined again.