No Labels, a group planning to run a third-party presidential candidate, held a call with Ohio Secretary of State and Senate Republican candidate Frank LaRose on Monday.

NBC News obtained an email from No Labels co-executive director Liz Morrison, inviting people to a Zoom call with LaRose, who is running in the hotly contested Ohio Senate Republican primary.

Morrison made clear that LaRose would be an independent candidate and Bernie Moreno the Trump-endorsed candidate.

“The Senate race in Ohio has now come down to a choice between a Trump-favored candidate (Bernie Moreno, who is a self-funder) — and our longtime friend, problem solver and current Secretary of State, Frank LaRose,” Morrison wrote.

“We cannot recommend more emphatically your support for Frank LaRose. The choice is now for a Trump Senator or an Independent Senator,” Morrison said.

LaRose had sought Trump’s endorsement, or even that Trump would stay neutral in the Buckeye State GOP primary. However, Trump endorsed Moreno over LaRose. LaRose last week decided to attack Donald Trump Jr. and Vivek Ramaswamy in an unhinged manner.

LaRose had praised No Labels, writing in a 2015 guest column in Ohio newspapers, “I’d been criticized by some for reaching out and working with my colleagues on the other side of the aisle. And, I don’t understand that way of thinking.”

Trump Jr. shared a piece from the Daily Caller, discussing how LaRose has supported the No Labels organization, a group that is planning to run a third-party presidential candidate in 2024 and backs gun control and amnesty for illegal aliens.

LaRose has taken money from LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman.

Breitbart News reported:

Hoffman once spent $4.5 million to work with several media firms and the anti-Trump Lincoln Project to produce ads attacking former President Donald Trump. Hoffman, who reportedly visited alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s island, helped fund former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s (R) presidential campaign. In May 2023, Hoffman admitted to visiting Epstein’s private island, Little Saint James, which is more infamously referred to as “Pedophile Island.” Hoffman also backed E. Jean Carroll’s civil case against Trump. Hoffman is one of the Democrat Party’s largest donors. He, alongside leftist billionaire George Soros, helped run the clandestine group known as the “Good Information Foundation” and is accused of election meddling.

RINO @FrankLaRose claims to be pro-gun, but he supports & praises anti-2A "No Labels." No Labels supports radical gun control. Frank is a fraud! Ohio GOP Senate Candidate Frank LaRose Has History Of Praising, Supporting Pro-Amnesty, Pro-Gun Control Grouphttps://t.co/prfj1AGiRV — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 2, 2024

Andrew Surabian, a Republican strategist, wrote, “Frank LaRose [loves] No Labels” and “LaRose has supported the No Labels organization, a group that backs gun control and amnesty for illegal aliens.”

Frank LaRose ❤️ No Labels "LaRose has supported the No Labels organization, a group that backs gun control and amnesty for illegal aliens." Breitbart News: J.D. Vance, Trump Jr. Highlight Ohio Senate Candidate Frank LaRose’s Pro-Amnesty, Anti-Gun Viewshttps://t.co/5KQ9CvcjL9 — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) March 5, 2024

Surabian wrote, “LEAKED EMAIL: Ohio Senate candidate @FrankLaRose caught red-handed raising money TODAY from the Democrat-RINO group No Labels. No Labels hates Trump, supports amnesty and supports gun control. They refer to Frank in the email as a “problem solver” and “longtime friend.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.