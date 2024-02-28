Ohio Secretary of State and Senate Republican candidate Frank LaRose unleashed on Donald Trump Jr. and Vivek Ramaswamy in an unhinged manner on Wednesday.

LaRose released a statement as Trump Jr. and Ramaswamy plan to campaign with Ohio businessman and Senate Republican candidate Bernie Moreno.

He said:

Today, two strong supporters of the second amendment, Don Jr. and Vivek Ramaswamy, campaigned with a Democrat who has repeatedly mocked gun owners and parroted anti-Second Amendment language used by Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, and Sherrod Brown. Sometimes, even the good guys get it wrong, but Ohioans won’t fall for Bernie’s election-year conversion. They want a senator who respects the Second Amendment and one who is not just another liberal masquerading as a conservative.

Trump Jr. quickly responded, noting that LaRose is a “pro-amnesty, Ukraine-First RINO.”

He said:

Frank LaRose is a pro-amnesty, Ukraine-First RINO. He lies to voters about being pro-Trump since day 1, but he refused to endorse my dad in both 2016 & 2020. He took Zuckbucks as Ohio Secretary of State & is being funded by anti-Trump megadonor Reid Hoffman. He can’t be trusted!

LaRose’s campaign responded to Trump Jr., saying:

Frank LaRose is the only veteran, only 2A-endorsed, only lifelong Republican in the race, who won statewide re-election in 22 with more votes than anyone in the history of his office (nearly 100k more than Sherrod in ’18) – WITH Trump’s endorsement. Fixed it for you, Don.

Moreno has said that LaRose’s taking money from Democrat megadonor and LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman should “worry all Ohioans.”

Breitbart News reported at the time:

Hoffman once spent $4.5 million to work with several media firms and the anti-Trump Lincoln Project to produce ads attacking former President Donald Trump. Hoffman, who reportedly visited alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s island, helped fund former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s (R) presidential campaign. In May 2023, Hoffman admitted to visiting Epstein’s private island, Little Saint James, which is more infamously referred to as “Pedophile Island.” Hoffman also backed E. Jean Carroll’s civil case against Trump. Hoffman is one of the Democrat Party’s largest donors. He, alongside leftist billionaire George Soros, helped run the clandestine group known as the “Good Information Foundation” and is accused of election meddling.

He told Breitbart News Saturday, “That should worry all Ohioans.”

