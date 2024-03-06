Donald Trump Wins Alaska Republican Presidential Primary

Kristina Wong

Former President Donald Trump won the Alaska Republican presidential primary on Super Tuesday.

Alaska was the last state to close its polls, due to its time zone.

With 48 percent reporting, Trump was ahead of fellow Republican candidate Nikki Haley at 87.6 percent to 12 percent.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump departs after speaking at a Super Tuesday election night victory party Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The state’s 29 Republican delegates will be divided proportionally based on the final results. Trump had 20 delegates as of 3:45 a.m. ET.

