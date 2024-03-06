Donald Trump Wins Alaska Republican Presidential Primary

Former President Donald Trump won the Alaska Republican presidential primary on Super Tuesday.

BREAKING: Decision Desk HQ Projects Donald Trump as the winner of the Alaska Republican primary pic.twitter.com/unpR1q5FXB — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) March 6, 2024

Alaska was the last state to close its polls, due to its time zone.

With 48 percent reporting, Trump was ahead of fellow Republican candidate Nikki Haley at 87.6 percent to 12 percent.

The state’s 29 Republican delegates will be divided proportionally based on the final results. Trump had 20 delegates as of 3:45 a.m. ET.

