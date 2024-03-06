An illegal alien is accused of killing 27-year-old Washington State Trooper Christopher Gadd last week in the sanctuary jurisdiction of Snohomish County, Washington.

Raul Benitez Santana, a 33-year-old illegal alien from Mexico with multiple run-ins with the law, has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide in the death of Gadd.

On March 2, Gadd was parked on the shoulder of an interstate in Snohomish County when eyewitnesses said Santana crashed into him. Santana, eyewitnesses said, was swerving and speeding at the time.

Gadd was killed as a result of the crash, prosecutors said, leaving behind his wife Cammryn and their two-year-old daughter.

When police arrived at the scene of the crash, they found Santana with bloodshot eyes; he later admitted to smoking marijuana and having two beers before getting behind the wheel.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials confirmed that Santana is an illegal alien who has been living in the sanctuary state of Washington for at least a decade. In May 2013, he was arrested in the state for driving without a license and later sentenced to 90 days in prison for having marijuana.

According to an ICE Spokesperson, Santana is a citizen of Mexico unlawfully present in the U.S. Santana entered the U.S. at an unknown date and time, without admission or parole by an immigration officer. — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) March 5, 2024

Then later in 2013 Santana was incarcerated for 90 days after failing to appear in court for charges of driving without a license. In May 2019, he was charged with domestic violence.

Likely thanks to Snohomish County’s sanctuary policy as well as Washington’s sanctuary state law, signed by Gov. Jay Inslee (D) in 2019, Santana was never turned over to ICE agents despite his prior arrests.

Santana remains in Snohomish County on a bond of $1 million.

