Donald Trump Calls on Joe Biden to Debate Anywhere, Anytime, on Any TV Network

Former President Donald Trump called on President Joe Biden to participate in presidential debates, granting him the option to choose the time, location, and TV network.

Biden, 81, who the special counsel described as “an elderly man with a poor memory,” does not appear eager to debate Trump in 2024.

“It is important, for the Good of our Country, that Joe Biden and I Debate Issues that are so vital to America, and the American People,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Therefore, I am calling for Debates, ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE!”

“The Debates can be run by the Corrupt DNC, or their Subsidiary, the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD),” Trump continued. “I look forward to receiving a response. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre would not comment on the matter when asked by Fox News reporter Peter Doocy.

“Now that the field is down to two, is President Biden going to commit to a debate with Donald Trump? he asked.

“That’s something for the campaign to speak to,” she replied.

Polling shows 73 percent of registered voters believe Biden is too old to be an effective president, a New York Times/Siena College poll found. Only 25 percent said he was not too old to be effective.

“Do you think that it is going to quiet concerns about the President’s age and acuity if he decides not to debate?” Doocy asked Jean-Pierre.

“What I can say about that is: I’m not talking about the debate. That’s something for the campaign to speak to. I’m not going to speak about that,” she replied.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.