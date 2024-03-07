A gold star father whose son died in the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan was arrested at the State of the Union address on Thursday night for interrupting to demand the president remember his fallen son.

“Steve Nikoui, father of LCpl. Kareem Nikoui, who was killed in Afghanistan during Biden’s disastrous withdrawal, has been ARRESTED for heckling Biden’s State of the Union Address,” announced Town Hall on X.

Nikoui had been heard shouting “Marines!” as Biden spoke about foreign policy.

Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) reportedly invited Nikoui as his guest.

“I am honored to have Steve Nikoui as my guest to #SOTU. He is the father of LCpl. Kareem Nikoui, who was KIA due to Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. [Biden] may try to turn the page on Afghanistan after his incompetence cost American lives, but NOT ON MY WATCH,” Mast wrote on X.

News of the arrest sparked outcry on social media.

🚨BREAKING🚨

The Gold Star dad who yelled during Biden's State of the Union speech has been ARRESTED. Remember how he treated our Gold Star families? Rule number one: Never criticize a dictator.https://t.co/udvfCohNbH — Caroline (@carolinecwilder) March 8, 2024

So the pro-Hamas crowd was allowed to block a motorcade, but the gold star dad gets arrested for shouting. Awesome. https://t.co/HYWUfdzGcH — Town Moron (@townmoron) March 8, 2024

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.