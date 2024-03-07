Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) made no mention of former President Donald Trump during her nearly 18-minute Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Thursday.

The senator instead spoke on a range of topics in a monologue from her kitchen, touching on rising crime, Biden’s border crisis, and Republican support of in vitro fertilization (IVF).

“Our commander in chief is not in command. The free world deserves better than a dithering and diminished leader. America deserves leaders who recognize that secure borders, stable prices, safe streets, and a strong defense are actually the cornerstones of a great nation,” Britt said.

Britt notably endorsed Trump for president in December of 2023.

In the op-ed published on Yellowhammer News, Britt wrote that the “American Dream has turned into a nightmare for so many families under the Biden Administration.”

“If people across our country don’t wake up and step up, the Dream may be a mere memory,” she warned, citing rampant inflation and an unsecure border.

“One candidate has already proven he’s more than up for the job – because he’s done the job successfully. There is one candidate I know will secure the border — because he’s done it. There is one candidate I know will achieve peace through strength — because he’s done it,” she said.

“And that’s why President Donald Trump has my endorsement to be our 47th President,” she said, explaining that “results matter,” and Trump’s leadership was “clear for all to see.”