Education Secretary Miguel Cardona has been selected as the “Designated Survivor” for the duration of President Joe Biden’s “State of the Union” address on Thursday night.

As per protocol, the revelation of Cardona as tonight’s “Designated Survivor” came just moments before Biden’s speech.

Former Labor Secretary Marty Walsh served as last year’s “Designated Survivor.”

“During every State of the Union, one member of the president’s cabinet is ushered away from Washington, D.C., and labeled the “designated survivor” with the intention of ensuring that someone in line for presidential succession is kept safe in the event of a catastrophic event during the speech,” noted Fox News.

“The precaution, which dates back to the Cold War, is “taken to provide continuity in the presidency in the event a catastrophe were to result in the death or disablement of the President, the Vice President, and other officials in the line of presidential succession gathered in the House chamber,'” it added.

Walsh offered a slight glimpse into the experience of the DS when speaking with The Washington Post last year.

“I didn’t even know where I was going,” Walsh said. “God forbid something were to happen, but there’s a quick second you think about that. It’s something that will be in history. I was the first labor secretary in the history of the United States to be designated.”

