Talarico Suggests Republicans Don’t Dignify People with Chromosomal Abnormalities

Monday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow said Texas U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico (D) was suggesting that Republicans don’t treat people with chromosomal abnormalities with dignity and respect.

When asked if he still believes there are six biological sexes, James Talarico said, “I know there are two sexes. Men and women. I also know there’s a very small percentage of people who have these chromosomal abnormalities, and I believe they deserve to be treated with dignity and respect.”

Marlow said, “There you go. So he’s. Come off it. That’s good. That’s an improvement. But he did say there were six biological sexes in the past. And he’s acting. as though we don’t dignify the other people. We do dignify them, but we also dignify men and women.”

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