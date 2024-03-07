President Joe Biden seemingly mispronounced the name of Laken Riley, the 22-year-old Georgia nursing student murdered, allegedly at the hands of an illegal alien, during his State of the Union (SOTU) address on Thursday evening.

During his fourth SOTU address, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) shouted at Biden, “What about Laken Riley? Say her name!” when he began talking about the issue of illegal immigration.

Biden responded, seemingly mispronouncing Riley’s name while admitting that an illegal alien is accused of murdering her on the University of Georgia (UGA) campus in February.

“Lincoln Riley!” Biden responded to Greene. “An innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal. That’s right. But how many of thousands of people have been killed by illegals? To her parents, I say, my heart goes out to you, having lost children myself. I understand.”

Not mentioned by Biden is that his Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released Riley’s accused killer, illegal alien Jose Antonio Ibarra of Venezuela, into the United States interior in September 2022.

House Republicans wore pins honoring Riley at the SOTU address, while Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) called on Biden, days before, to name Riley in his speech. Similarly, Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) left a seat empty in honor of Riley and her grieving friends and family.

On Thursday, only 37 House Democrats joined House Republicans to pass the “Laken Riley Act,” which would require DHS to detain illegal aliens with charges or convictions for shoplifting, larceny, burglary, or theft. At the time of Riley’s murder, Ibarra was wanted on a bench warrant after failing to appear in court for shoplifting charges.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.