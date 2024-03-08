Former President Donald Trump torched President Joe Biden on Friday following the 81-year-old’s State of the Union (SOTU) speech, blasting Biden’s angry demeanor.

“Biden’s speech last night is getting ‘panned’ all over the World. Only the Radical Left lunatics are trying to make the best of it,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social, blasting Biden for the lengthy amount of time it took him to mention the immigration crisis plaguing the country.

“It took him 41 minutes to talk, briefly, about Immigration and the Border, on the topic of which he was very weak,” Trump continued.

“No talk of weaponization against his very calm and nice opponent. Angry as hell, this guy is a PSYCHO!” Trump exclaimed:

Trump spent the night reacting to Biden’s speech live, correcting the record as Biden delivered what many described as a dark, divisive, and partisan speech.

U.S. House of Representatives

“Putin only invaded Ukraine because he has no respect for Biden. Would have never happened under the Trump Administration, and for four years it didn’t happen!” Trump said in one of his several posts throughout the night, commenting as Biden opened up his SOTU speech talking not about the state of this union but Ukraine.

“No, I said NATO has to pay its bills, and if it doesn’t pay its bills, we are not going to protect you. THE MONEY CAME POURING IN! Under other Presidents, NATO was BROKE,” Trump continued.

In a video, Trump said, “Crooked Joe Biden is on the run from his record—and lying like crazy to try and escape accountability for the horrific devastation he and his party have created.”

Trump added that his administration gave Biden a secure border upon leaving office — “the safest border in the history of the country” — and Biden “deliberately” undid it all.

Notably, Biden attacked his “predecessor” 13 times throughout Thursday night’s address.