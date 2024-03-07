Former President Donald Trump reacted live to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union (SOTU) address on Truth Social, addressing several of Biden’s false claims while offering commentary laced with his trademark sense of humor.

Trump began his reactions prior to Biden arriving, noting that the president was “substantially late,” which he said is “not a good start.” According to reports, Biden was late due to pro-Palestinian protesters blocking his route. Nevertheless, Trump joked, “They will have to drive very, very quickly, you just don’t want to be late to the State of the Union. They will need Mario Andretti to be at the wheel of the Limo.”

Trump also provided commentary as news stations showed various members of Congress in the chamber. For instance, on Rep. Maxine Waters (R-CA), Trump said, “Maxine Waters, very nice woman, even though she’s constantly saying she wants to beat up or kill people on the opposite side of the aisle.”

“Who kissed him on the cheek with lipstick? Now he’s got lipstick on his face. How stupid of her!” Trump continued, making the remark as Biden made his way through the crowd and saying of Biden, “His hair is much better in the front than on the back!”

Biden immediately opened up his address speaking not about the state of the nation but attacking Trump on Ukraine,

“But now assistance for Ukraine is being blocked by those who want us to walk away from our leadership in the world,” Biden’s prepared remarks read, continuing, “Now, my predecessor, a former Republican President, tells Putin, ‘Do whatever the hell you want.’ A former American President actually said that, bowing down to a Russian leader. “

“It’s outrageous. It’s dangerous. It’s unacceptable,” Biden said, prompting this response from Trump:

“Putin only invaded Ukraine because he has no respect for Biden. Would have never happened under the Trump Administration, and for four years it didn’t happen!” Trump said, continuing to correct Biden.

“No, I said NATO has to pay its bills, and if it doesn’t pay its bills, we are not going to protect you. THE MONEY CAME POURING IN! Under other Presidents, NATO was BROKE,” he said, also pointing out that “NATO only became strong, because of ME, I got the NATO Nations to pay up.”

“They were almost all delinquent. The United States was paying for them all!” he exclaimed.

“He looks so angry when he’s talking, which is a trait of people who know they are ‘losing it.’ The anger and shouting is not helpful to bringing our Country back together!” Trump continued, adding, “He is so angry and crazy!”

During the speech, Trump questioned why Biden failed to mention “East Palestine and the other Towns all throughout America that he has left behind, and destroyed with Inflation.”

Trump continued, noting that Biden’s “All Electric Car Mandate is a disaster for our Country, but great for China!”

Trump also pointed out that all Reduction Pricing was done by his administration, despite Biden taking credit.

As the speech went on, Trump remarked that Biden’s “DRUGS ARE WEARING OFF.”

“They only show the Democrats clapping! They rarely show the other side of the room – It’s called, THE REPUBLICAN SIDE!” he said.

Trump also shared a screenshot of Biden yelling in the extremely partisan speech, also remarking on Biden’s coughing in his string of reactions.