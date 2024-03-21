A plurality of 49 percent of voters say President Joe Biden’s policies have personally hurt them. On the flipside, a plurality of 46 percent of voters say former President Donald Trump’s policies personally helped them.

Rasmussen Reports asked 1,149 likely voters the following: “Are [His Frauduency] Joe Biden’s economic policies better or worse than President Trump’s economic policies?” The results are pretty devastating for Hunter’s Dad.

A plurality of 48 percent said Biden’s economic policies are “worse,” while only 37 percent said “better.” Twelve percent said, “There is not much difference.”

On this same question, Biden won only 43 percent of black voters who said “better,” while 36 percent of black voters said Biden’s economic policies are worse than Trump’s. That number should be closer to 80/20 in Biden’s favor. Even 26 percent of Democrats agreed that Biden’s economic policies are worse than Trump’s. The real wipeout comes from younger voters aged 18-39. Only 28 percent prefer Biden’s economic policies, compared to 47 percent who chose Trump.

On the question of whether Old Yeller’s policies have “helped our hurt you personally,” 49 percent said Biden’s policies have personally hurt them. Only 28 percent said they helped. On this question, Biden is even upside-down with black voters. Only 33 percent of black voters said Biden’s policies personally helped them, while 41 percent said they hurt them.

Among the 18-39 group, only 19(!) percent said Biden’s policies personally helped them, while 48 percent said his policies have personally hurt them.

Moving on to Trump…

A plurality of 46 percent said Trump’s policies personally helped them, while only 34 percent said they hurt. Trump even won this question with black voters. A plurality of 43 percent of black voters said it helped, while only 33 percent said it hurt. Among the 18-39 crowd, 45 percent said Trump’s policies personally helped them, while only 30 percent say hurt.

This is the danger zone for Biden, the issue of “personally” helping or hurting. Certainly, there are plenty of idiots in the country who will allow their votes to be swayed by cable news and the latest lie from the far-left New York Times. But for most people, their vote is a personal thing. And as you can see in this poll, even with the unprecedented disruption of the pandemic, the nostalgia for the good economic times under Trump is very real.

CNN, MSNBC, the Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, New York Times, and ABCNPRCBSPBSNBC cannot lie enough to wish away the brutal energy and food prices we’ve been hit with under Biden’s terrible economic policies. Billions of dollars in “bloodbath” propaganda cannot make normal people forget our southern border is now wide open to illegal aliens who commit violent crimes, drive down wages, compete for scarce housing, and increase demand for goods that are already much more expensive than they were when Trump left office.

