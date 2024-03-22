Florida’s Largest Police Union Endorses Donald Trump for President

Florida’s largest police union has officially endorsed Donald Trump for president.

The Florida Police Benevolent Association (PBA), the state’s largest police union — which boasts roughly 30,000 members — formally endorsed Trump for president following his primary victory in the Sunshine State.

Association president John Kazanjian wrote in a letter of support that former President Trump proudly stood with law enforcement during the “defund the police” movement, praising his devotion to a “Law and Order” agenda.

“It’s no secret that over the past four years, under the current administration, America has regressed,” he wrote, noting that “law enforcement officers are leaving their jobs in record numbers throughout this country, crime is rising in our major cities, and over 8 million migrants have entered this country, putting a heavy and untenable strain on the ability of local municipalities to effectively maintain public safety and provide essential services to the citizens of this country.”

“This November, America is once again at a critical juncture. The choice we make in electing the next president of the United States will have a lasting impact on our nation for generations to come,” he continued, explaining that the choice is “crystal clear.”

“On behalf of the 30,000 members of Florida’s largest law enforcement union, the Florida PBA is proud to once again endorse you for president of the United States,” he wrote, asking members to support Trump come November:

Moving forward, we will ask all of our 30,000 members, their friends and family, and all Floridians, who love and respect law enforcement, to cast their ballots in support of President Donald J. Trump. Together we'll make America great again. https://t.co/Nue6PowaLY — Florida Police Benevolent Association (@FL_PBA) March 21, 2024

Last year, the organization endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the primary race, but he ultimately dropped out of the race after the Iowa caucuses and endorsed Trump.

