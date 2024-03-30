White House Prohibits Children from Submitting ‘Overtly Religious’ Art for Easter Egg Roll

President Joe Biden’s Democrat administration is taking flak for prohibiting children from submitting Easter eggs featuring religious artwork for a contest.

The event, which is part of the White House’s annual Easter Egg Roll, is called “Celebrating National Guard Families” but will not allow submissions to feature symbols related to the holiday that Christians celebrate all over the world, the Daily Caller reported Friday.

White House Bans Religious Easter Eggs From Art Contest https://t.co/LhHJqm3pzE — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 29, 2024

The 2024 “Call for Youth Art” flyer said:

On behalf of First Lady Jill Biden, The Adjutants General of the National Guard are asking youth from National Guard families across the United States and all U.S. territories to submit artwork inspired by the theme “Celebrating our Military Families”. Children should depict on an egg template (see Art Submission form) a snapshot of their life – a favorite activity, scenery in your state, your military family, a day-in-your life, etc.

Under its restrictions list, the flyer noted, “The Submission must not include any questionable content, religious symbols, overtly religious themes, or partisan political statements.”

Social media users shared their thoughts on the Daily Caller’s story regarding the ban, one person writing, “A snapshot of your life excluding part of your life.”

“They’ll ban religion all together as soon as they think they can get away with it,” someone else said, while another person commented, “What does the Biden White House think Easter is all about? The Easter Bunny?”

UPI reported Thursday that the White House is bringing back its “EGGucation” theme for the Easter Egg Roll.

“First lady Jill Biden, a longtime educator, will lead the festivities, which will include a reading nook, picture area, farm field trip, STEAM school and snack area. The Easter Egg Roll is a White House event that dates back to 1878,” the outlet said.

Meanwhile, inflation and supply chain issues in Biden’s America are making the price of the eggs themselves (along with chocolate) rise, Breitbart News noted Friday.