Nancy Pelosi Marks César Chávez Day on Easter Sunday

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) marked César Chávez Day on Easter Sunday, though California state government offices will only observe the holiday on Monday, April 1.

Pelosi issued a tweet honoring the late farmworker union organizer and civil rights leader on Sunday, shortly after posting a message of Easter greetings to Christians nationwide.

Happy César Chávez Day! His legacy as a fearless and tireless champion for justice and dignity for all continues to inspire our nation. Today, his fight for better pay and protections for workers lives on as we work to build and realize a better life for all Americans. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 31, 2024

Chavez was born on March 31, 1927 in Yuma, Arizona. He built his legacy in California, where his family were migrant farm workers, and where he became a labor organizer. His birthday is an annual state public holiday, though it is typically observed on Monday, April 1, when his birthday falls on a Sunday.

Pelosi’s recognition of César Chávez Day on Easter Sunday comes as President Joe Biden faces criticism for recognizing the day as Transgender Day of Visibility — one of over 50 LGBTQIA2S+-themed annual observances.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation on Sunday recognizing March 31, 2024 as César Chávez Day; he issued a separate Easter message.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, “The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency,” now available on Audible. He is also the author of the e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.