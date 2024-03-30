‘Transgender Day of Visibility’ Is Just One of 50+ LGBTQIA2S+ Celebrations

The Biden administration’s decision to honor “Transgender Awareness Day” on Easter Sunday has caused widespread controversy.
However, many Americans may be unaware that there are more than 50 LGBTQIA2S+-themed holidays. Transgender Day of Visibility was already on the calendar before this week.
The following list was copied almost verbatim from calendars provided by GLAAD, Emporia State University, Michigan State University,
January
National Mentoring Month
- January 16 – 22: No Name-Calling Week
- January 27: International Holocaust Remembrance Day
February
- February 7: National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
- Week after Valentine’s Day: Aromantic Spectrum Awareness Week
- February 28: HIV Is Not A Crime Awareness Day
March
Bisexual Health Awareness Month
- Week varies in March: National LGBT Health Awareness Week
- March 1: Zero Discrimination Day
- March 10: National Women & Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
- March 20: National Native HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
- March 31: International Transgender Day of Visibility
April
- April 6: International Asexuality Day
- April 10: National Youth HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
- Third Friday of April: Day of Silence
- April 18: National Transgender HIV Testing Day
- April 18: Nonbinary Parents Day
- April 26: Lesbian Visibility Day (also International Lesbian Visibility Week, through May 2)
May
- First Sunday In May: International Family Equality Day
- May 17: International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia
- May 19: National Asian & Pacific Islander HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (alternatively, Agender Pride Day)
- May 22: Harvey Milk Day
- May 24: Pansexual and Panromantic Awareness and Visibility Day
June
LGBTQ Pride Month
- June 1: LGBTQ Families Day
- June 5: HIV Long-term Survivors Awareness Day
- June 12: Pulse Remembrance
- June 15: Anniversary of U.S. Supreme Court Bostock decision expanding protections to LGBTQ employees
- June 26: Anniversary of U.S. Supreme Court legalizing marriage equality
- June 27: National HIV Testing Day
- June 28: Stonewall Day
- June 30: Queer Youth of Faith Day
July
- July 6: Omnisexual Visibility Day
- Week of July 14: Nonbinary Awareness Week, culminates in International Nonbinary People’s Day on July 14
- July 16: International Drag Day
August
- August 14: Gay Uncles Day
- August 20: Southern HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
September
- September 18: National HIV/AIDS & Aging Awareness Day
- Week of September 23: Bisexual+ Awareness Week, culminates in Celebrate Bisexuality Day on September 23
- September 27: National Gay Men’s HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
October
LGBTQ History Month
- October 8: International Lesbian Day
- October 11: National Coming Out Day
- October 15: National Latinx HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
- October 19: National LGBT Center Awareness Day
- Third Wednesday in October: International Pronouns Day
- Third Thursday in October: Spirit Day
- Last week in October: Asexual Awareness Week
- October 26: Intersex Awareness Day
November
Trans Awareness Month
- First Sunday of November: Transgender Parent Day
- November 8: Intersex Day of Remembrance (or Solidarity)
- November 13 – 19: Transgender Awareness Week
- November 20: Transgender Day of Remembrance
December
- December 1: World AIDS Day
- December 8: Pansexual/Panromantic Pride Day
- December 10: Human Rights Day
- December 14: HIV Cure Research Day
The Biden White House doubled down in its embrace of Transgender Day of Visibility, despite some vocal criticisms.
