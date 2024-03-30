‘Transgender Day of Visibility’ Is Just One of 50+ LGBTQIA2S+ Celebrations

The Biden administration’s decision to honor “Transgender Awareness Day” on Easter Sunday has caused widespread controversy.

However, many Americans may be unaware that there are more than 50 LGBTQIA2S+-themed holidays. Transgender Day of Visibility was already on the calendar before this week.

The following list was copied almost verbatim from calendars provided by GLAAD, Emporia State University, Michigan State University,

January

National Mentoring Month

January 16 – 22: No Name-Calling Week

January 27: International Holocaust Remembrance Day

February

February 7: National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Week after Valentine’s Day: Aromantic Spectrum Awareness Week

February 28: HIV Is Not A Crime Awareness Day

March

Bisexual Health Awareness Month

Week varies in March: National LGBT Health Awareness Week

March 1: Zero Discrimination Day

March 10: National Women & Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

March 20: National Native HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

March 31: International Transgender Day of Visibility

April

April 6: International Asexuality Day

April 10: National Youth HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Third Friday of April: Day of Silence

April 18: National Transgender HIV Testing Day

April 18: Nonbinary Parents Day

April 26: Lesbian Visibility Day (also International Lesbian Visibility Week, through May 2)

May

First Sunday In May: International Family Equality Day

May 17: International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia

May 19: National Asian & Pacific Islander HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (alternatively, Agender Pride Day)

May 22: Harvey Milk Day

May 24: Pansexual and Panromantic Awareness and Visibility Day

June

LGBTQ Pride Month

June 1: LGBTQ Families Day

June 5: HIV Long-term Survivors Awareness Day

June 12: Pulse Remembrance

June 15: Anniversary of U.S. Supreme Court Bostock decision expanding protections to LGBTQ employees

June 26: Anniversary of U.S. Supreme Court legalizing marriage equality

June 27: National HIV Testing Day

June 28: Stonewall Day

June 30: Queer Youth of Faith Day

July

July 6: Omnisexual Visibility Day

Week of July 14: Nonbinary Awareness Week, culminates in International Nonbinary People’s Day on July 14

July 16: International Drag Day

August

August 14: Gay Uncles Day

August 20: Southern HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

September

September 18: National HIV/AIDS & Aging Awareness Day

Week of September 23: Bisexual+ Awareness Week, culminates in Celebrate Bisexuality Day on September 23

September 27: National Gay Men’s HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

October

LGBTQ History Month

October 8: International Lesbian Day

October 11: National Coming Out Day

October 15: National Latinx HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

October 19: National LGBT Center Awareness Day

Third Wednesday in October: International Pronouns Day

Third Thursday in October: Spirit Day

Last week in October: Asexual Awareness Week

October 26: Intersex Awareness Day

November

Trans Awareness Month

First Sunday of November: Transgender Parent Day

November 8: Intersex Day of Remembrance (or Solidarity)

November 13 – 19: Transgender Awareness Week

November 20: Transgender Day of Remembrance

December

December 1: World AIDS Day

December 8: Pansexual/Panromantic Pride Day

December 10: Human Rights Day

December 14: HIV Cure Research Day

The Biden White House doubled down in its embrace of Transgender Day of Visibility, despite some vocal criticisms.

