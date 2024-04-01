Former Republican presidential candidate and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy told Breitbart News he is “truly honored” to have received the Fearless Fighter for Freedom Award from America’s Future Inc. and its board chair, Gen. Michael Flynn, on Thursday.

The event was held at former President Donald Trump’s luxurious seaside resort and club, Mar-a-Lago, where the organization also recognized the 45th president.

“I was truly honored,” Ramaswamy said in a statement to Breitbart News. “General Flynn is a patriot who cares deeply about our country, and receiving an award like this from him gives me an even greater sense of duty to do whatever I can this year to help save our nation.”

“We are at the precipice, and it’s going to take all of us to step up and do our part – just as our Founding Fathers did 250 years ago,” he added.

General Flynn presents the freedom award to @VivekGRamaswamy last night at @Amerifuture fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/SFXTXI3BFL — The Report (@TheReportX) March 29, 2024

While presenting the award to Ramaswamy at America’s Future Inc.’s 78th Anniversary Celebration, Flynn emphasized that the 38-year-old – who was the youngest GOP presidential candidate in the party’s 170-year history – “now is beginning to put his imprint on the United States of America going forward,” and forecast he would receive many more awards in the future.

“Thank you, Lord, for bringing this man into the lifeblood of this political mess that we are involved in because otherwise, we would not know the kinds of things and the kinds of ways he is making us all think,” he said.

Flynn, who served as Trump’s national security adviser, added that Ramaswamy’s insights “resonate in a big way.”

Trump also spoke highly of Ramaswamy at the event.

.@VivekGRamaswamy is the future of America First. It’s not up for debate. pic.twitter.com/xO8JlaXe8u — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) March 30, 2024

America’s Future honored Trump as well, bestowing him with America’s Champion for Children Award to recognize his “extraordinary leadership, steadfast commitment to ending human trafficking, and unwavering dedication to supporting victims and survivors, especially the precious lives of children, God’s most treasured gift to humankind.”

America’s Future Executive Director Mary O’Neill said it “was a privilege” for the organization to honor Trump and Ramaswamy at Thursday’s anniversary ceremony.

“We are grateful they were with us, and we thank all those who were able to join us for a memorable evening supporting our work to ensure that the torch of freedom is forever bright and is passed with great care to the next generations – our children and grandchildren,” she added.