Migrants Found Hiding in New Mexico Middle School for a Second Time

A middle school in New Mexico was placed on lockdown last week after migrants were discovered to be hiding inside.

The incident happened at Santa Teresa Middle School near the U.S. Southern border with Mexico and is not the first time migrants were discovered hiding there.

“Being that those schools are so close to the border. The proximity of the border, these types of events happen weekly,” said Refugio Socorro, a spokesperson with U.S. Border Patrol.

“A lot of people in that area that try to evade arrest from our apprehensions do have a criminal history or have immigration issues. So that’s the reason why they just take off running and go through locations they’re not even familiar with,” he added.

According to KOAT, migrants likely entered the U.S. border through “The Anarpa Gap,” an opening in the border wall roughly five miles from the school.

One mother told the outlet that she now fears for her child’s safety.

“At first, I was scared with every notification from the school that they’re on lockdown. As a parent, you’re going to get worried,” said the mom.

Gadsden Independent School District (GISD) thanked the U.S. Border patrol for keeping children safe.

“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the U.S. Border Patrol agents and the officers of the Sunland Park Police Department for their swift and professional response to this situation. Thanks to their efforts, the safety and security of our students and staff were maintained throughout the incident,” GISD said in a statement.

