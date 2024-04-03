Globalist Fail: Most Voters Back Trump’s Plan for 10% Tariffs on All Imports

Most likely voters support former President Donald Trump’s plan to impose ten percent tariffs on all imports to protect American jobs and wages, a new poll reveals.

Last year, Trump announced his economic nationalist platform, which includes putting 10 percent tariffs on all imports to the United States market. The tariffs are intended to protect American industries previously devastated by free trade that helped hollow out the nation’s heartland and transfer wealth to the coasts.

A poll from J.L. Partners and DailyMail.com shows majority support for Trump’s plan, with about 54 percent of likely voters saying they back the 10 percent tariffs.

Meanwhile, fewer than 20 percent said they oppose Trump’s plan — including just six percent who “strongly” oppose the tariffs.

“Voters are not in the detail of the economics,” J.L. Partners co-founder James Johnson told the Daily Mail. “To them, it is instinctive: Protecting America and putting up tariffs if other nations do not play fair is a popular proposition.”

“European capitals and businesses might be quaking in their boots at the idea of Trump 2.0 on tariffs, but the American people welcome the policy,” Johnson said.

The poll spells problems for President Joe Biden,who has joined the likes of Wall Street, big business, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in slamming the tariffs.

This week,in a Washington Post op-ed, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) outlined the need for Republicans to get fully behind a national industrial policy that includes replacing “unfettered free trade.”

“There is a temptation, especially in the Republican Party, to respond by reverting to the old consensus — to resume a pre-2017 economic mind-set because the Biden administration has botched its economic efforts,” Rubio writes. “But that mind-set is why our industrial communities are dying and our military is in danger of being swamped.”

