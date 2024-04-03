Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) underwent emergency surgery Tuesday after being diagnosed Monday with a rare condition.

Boebert checked in to UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland after experiencing pain and swelling in her upper left leg, according to a statement from the congresswoman’s campaign. A CT scan revealed an acute blood clot, which doctors used to diagnose her with May-Thurner Syndrome, a rare and obscure condition.

“An exact cause is unknown, but dehydration, travel, and extended periods of sitting have all been identified as potential factors in causing symptoms of May-Thurner Syndrome,” the campaign statement said. “Women between the ages of 20 and 45 who have given birth are also more likely to have May-Thurner Syndrome.”

Doctors removed the clot and inserted a stent Tuesday morning, and her campaign says Boebert is “expected to make a full recovery with no significant concerns for her long-term health and no hindrance to her ability to perform her duties as a Congresswoman.”

“I want to thank Dr. Rebecca Bade and the entire team at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies for their great care and providing helpful insight on my recent diagnosis,” Boebert said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to making a full recovery and getting back to Congress to continue fighting for Colorado.”

“We successfully performed surgery on the Congresswoman this morning and expect her to make a full recovery,” Dr. Bade said in a statement released by Boebert’s campaign. “Patients with May-Thurner Syndrome who undergo the procedure to restore blood flow are able to live and work just as they have in the past after a brief recovery.”

Boebert opted against running for a third term in Colorado’s Third Congressional District and will instead run for the Fourth District after Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) left his seat early, reportedly to pursue opportunities in the media. However, to run in the special election for Buck’s vacated seat, Boebert would have had to resign her current seat.

Unlike Buck and multiple other Republicans who quit this Congress before their term expired, further reducing House Republican’s slim majority, Boebert will serve out her term, skipping the special election but running for a full term in the new district to be decided in November.

“I will not further imperil the already very slim House Republican majority by resigning my current seat and will continue to deliver on my constituents’ priorities while also working hard to earn the votes of the people of Colorado’s Fourth District who have made clear they are hungry for a real conservative,” she told Breitbart News in March.

Boebert has been endorsed by Donald Trump in her race in the Republican-leaning Fourth District.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.