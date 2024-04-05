Report: Migrants Along Border Say They ‘Want Biden to Win’ 2024 Election

Migrants at the United States-Mexico border say they “want [President Joe] Biden to win” the 2024 presidential election, while others hope to get released into the nation’s interior before election day — knowing their chances will be nearly eliminated under a second term of former President Donald Trump.

In interviews with The Free Press’s Peter Savodnik, migrants waiting to cross the southern border said they vastly prefer Biden to Trump in this year’s election, primarily because they say their chances of being freed into the U.S. interior are high with the current administration.

With Trump, though, they see those chances as disappearing.

“I want Biden to win,”45-year-old Daniel Cortez of Honduras, currently living in a migrant camp in northern Mexico, told Savodnik.

Richard Betancourt, a 46-year-old Venezuelan citizen also living at the migrant camp, said, “If it’s Trump, it doesn’t matter how much I work or want to work, they won’t let me in.”

Alejandra Falcon, a 26-year-old Venezuelan citizen, said she is waiting to use the magic words — “credible fear” — to get into the U.S. after scheduling a border appointment via Biden’s “CBP One” mobile app.

Falcon told Savodnik she is not particularly worried about what will become her life after crossing the border. Instead, she is concerned with who wins on November 5. Mainly, she wants to get into the U.S. before that day to secure her chances of staying.

“If [Biden] doesn’t win, I can’t imagine what will happen,” Falcon said.

From February 2021 through February 2024, Biden has overseen nine million encounters at the nation’s borders — more than 7.4 million of which occurred at the southern border.

Those figures do not include the nearly two million “known got-aways” who successfully crossed U.S. borders or the millions more who are estimated to have successfully crossed the border but who remain unknown by Border Patrol.

Likewise, under Biden, the foreign-born population has hit unprecedented levels.

The Center for Immigration Studies unveiled that the nation’s foreign-born population has surpassed 51 million — the highest in American history. Put another way, the foreign-born population is 15.5 percent of the total U.S. population.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.