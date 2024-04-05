An illegal alien from Mexico, deported seven times from the United States, is now accused of aggravated murder in Butler County, Ohio.

Fermin Garcia-Gutierrez, a 46-year-old illegal alien gang member from Mexico, has been arrested and charged in Butler County with murder, as well as drug and firearm offenses, according to Sheriff Richard Jones.

Jones says Garcia-Gutierrez has been in the Butler County Jail a total of 11 times and has gone to prison three times while using seven different names.

Most shockingly, Garcia-Gutierrez has been deported to Mexico from the U.S. a total of seven times.

Border Crisis – Immigrant arrested for Murder Sheriff Jones speaks about illegal immigrant being charged with Murder in the city of Hamilton, Ohio. Posted by Butler County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, April 3, 2024

“How does it affect Butler County, Ohio? We’ve had over 1,000 [illegal alien] prisoners on state charges … in the Butler County Jail in Ohio … in three years since Biden’s been president,” Jones said at a press conference:

Of that, we’ve had at least 2,000 state charges on these 1,000 [illegal alien] prisoners. The cost is roughly, to house these prisoners, is $2 million. The court system and everything that goes with it, another $2 million. Butler County has had to pay roughly $4 million. [Emphasis added] This guy basically came across the border and went back seven times … and hopefully, the president is listening and the president of Mexico, who knows how many people this guy has been involved [with] and killed? [Emphasis added]

On Friday, Butler County officials revealed that 41-year-old Fernando Oviedo has been identified as Garcia-Gutierrez’s alleged murder victim.

“That person would be alive today” if not for the nation’s porous southern border,” Jones said, “… If he’s killed [people] here, we don’t know how many people he’s killed in Mexico.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.