Anti-Israel protesters in Dearborn, Michigan, closed out Ramadan by chanting, “Death to America” and “Death to Israel,” during an International Al-Quds Day rally.

Video of the protest went viral on social media Sunday, showing activists condemning both Israel and America in the harshest of terms. Activist Tarek Bazzi of the Hadi Institute said chants of “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” were only logical.

“Why are our protests on the International Day of Al-Quds, why are they so anti-America?” he asked. “Why don’t we just focus more on Israel and not talk so much about America? Gaza has shown the entire world why these protests are so anti-America. Because it’s the United States government that provides the funds for all the atrocities that we just heard about.”

“Imam Khomeini, who declared the International Al-Quds Day, this is why he would say to pour all of your chants and all of your shouts upon the head of America,” he later added.

Bazzi then quoted Malcolm X, who said the United States is “one of the rottenest countries that has ever existed on this Earth.”

Bazzi called for the elimination of the entire American system, referring to President Joe Biden as “Genocide Joe.”

“It’s not just Genocide Joe that has to go,” Bazzi said. “It is the entire system that has to go. Any system that would allow such atrocities and such devilry to happen and would support it – such a system does not deserve to exist on God’s Earth.”

Regarding those who might say that Israel has a right to exist, Bazzi told the crowd to always respond with “Death to Israel,” referring to it as “the most logical chant shouted across the world today.”

At International Al-Quds Day Rally in Dearborn, Michigan Protesters Chant “Death to America!”; Speakers at the Rally: America Is One of the “Rottenest Countries” on Earth; Israel Is ISIS, Nazis, a Cancer pic.twitter.com/B6hMlaKfi5 — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) April 7, 2024

Steven Stalinsky, director of the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), told Fox News that the Dearborn rallies have been happening for over 20 years and have become a “hotbed of hate.”

“You can see rallies and sermons in support for Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran,” Stalinsky said.

“I am not saying that everyone in Dearborn is a terrorist, but there is a large amount of support for jihadi groups there,” he added.

As Breitbart News reported, President Biden’s support in Michigan has been steadily declining due to his stance on Israel.

“President Joe Biden’s support is collapsing in Michigan, a CNN survey released Friday revealed,” it said.

“According to CNN’s survey, former President Donald Trump is leading Biden by eight points in the key swing state, with 50 percent support to Biden’s 42 percent support. When third-party candidates are included, Trump still maintains a lead, garnering 40 percent to Biden’s 34 percent — a difference of six percentage points,” it added.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.