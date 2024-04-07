RNC Chair Michael Whatley Vows Presence ‘In the Room’ When Votes Cast, Counted Come November

Newly installed Republican National Committee (RNC) chairman Michael Whatley on Saturday renewed a previous vow that poll workers are “going to be in the room” when early votes are cast and counted in November.

The Hill reports Whatley said the RNC is going to “ensure” each state has “good rules of the road” and “thousands” of attorneys present when votes are being cast to make sure ballots are “protected” and election integrity preserved.

“We want to make sure that every state has good rules of the road, right,” Whatley reportedly said in an interview with radio talk show host John Catsimatidis on WABC 770 AM’s “Cats Roundtable.”

“So we’re working with the legislatures, we’re working with the boards of elections, the Secretaries of States to make sure that the laws, the rules, the regulations, that cover elections are where we need them to be,” he said.

The committee is going to sue if any rules or obligations are broken, he said.

Whatley revealed he has already filed 80 lawsuits in 24 different states to ensure there will be “good, solid” election rules in place, with the necessity of “being in the room” being made clear, promising:

You have to be in the room. You got to have observers and attorneys in the room when the votes are being cast, and when the votes are being counted. So we’re in the process of recruiting tens of thousands of volunteers, thousands of attorneys all across the country so that when we get into the election season, we’re going to be in the room.

Asked if the party will directly encourage the GOP electorate to vote early, he said “to the degree that we can before they go vote.”

Whatley and co-chairwoman Lara Trump used their first joint interview after locking down the positions last month to explain to Breitbart News a “new dawn” has set in at the GOP’s main party committee.

RNC @ChairmanWhatley told Breitbart News that the Republican National Committee is laser-focused on "electing Donald Trump as president." https://t.co/QBdg6UYlPq — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 28, 2024

Everything is about winning and ensuring a Trump return to the White House in November, he said.

To that end Whatley said then the party is aiming to make sure the electoral “rules of the road” are made clear in every state heading into election day.